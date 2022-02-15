4-year-old girl disappears into thin air, found alive in a secret room under the stairs three years later

Little Paislee Shultis, who disappeared in 2019, was found hidden in a secret room under the stairs of a house in New York state, USA.

A four year old girl disappeared in 2019 She was found alive and in good condition by the police hidden in a secret room under the stairs of a house in upstate New York nearly three years later. Little Paislee Shultis, this is her name, had disappeared into thin air from her foster parents’ home in Cayuga Heights, New York, in July 2019. The suspicions immediately fell on the biological parents who had lost custody but, despite continuous searches even in the same house in which it was found, no one had been able to establish where it had ended up. The turning point in recent days when the police received a tip that indicated the house in Saugerties, in Ulster County, as a hiding place.

Despite the hint and the sudden raid, officers had to inspect the house for over an hour before finding the little girl hiding in a makeshift room under the stairs leading to a basement. The homeowner denied knowing Shultis’s whereabouts but authorities say a detective heard there was something odd in the stairs before seeing a blanket and light. “However, the officers had to remove many of the wooden steps before they could see a couple of feet,” said police from Saugerties, also in New York state. The baby was hidden with her biological mother in a narrow wet room and once she was pulled out taken to hospital for examination and was found to be in good health. She was subsequently entrusted to the legal guardian and reunited with her older sister. His woman, partner and father were arrested and charged with interfering with the custody of a minor and endangering the well-being of a child.