4-year-old patient admitted to the San Paolo- Corriere.it hospital

from Sara Bettoni

Hundreds of phone calls from worried parents. The Region brings together the experts and invites health facilities to collect biological samples and double-check the records of young patients starting in January. The head physician: “There is no reason for alarm”

Yellowish color, very altered liver values. These are the signals that have pushed the doctors of the San Paolo in Milan to further tests on a 4-year-old child who arrived in hospital in recent days. Today, Wednesday 27 April, the latest results of the exams will be analyzed. Results in hand, it will be understood if he suffers from hepatitis triggered by a known or unknown cause, as happened for the two young patients of 6 and 11 years still being treated by Pope John XXIII of Bergamo (the second had to undergo a liver transplant ).

The alert from Great Britain After the alert launched by Great Britain on cases of pediatric hepatitis of unknown origin, Italy and Lombardy also activate and strengthen the surveillance network. The latest report released by the United Kingdom records 108 reports from January 2022, while at the Italian level as of April 22 there were 11, of which only two confirmed. The definition then “expired” according to the new rules established by the World Health Organization, according to which it is not possible to confirm anything at the moment: too little information on the subject, it is better to wait before setting the stakes.

The summit in the Lombardy Region The Region called on Tuesday a summit between the directors of the Lombard hospitals and the Ats to photograph the situation. The child attended at the San Paolo is the only new suspect, for the moment. However, the Welfare Directorate-General has invited health facilities to keep their attention high, collect biological samples when necessary and also double-check the records of patients who arrived in recent months, at least starting from January. In essence, Pirellone asks to see if the trend of hepatitis of unknown origin – which are not new – has undergone upward variations compared to previous years, as is apparently happening in the UK. “There is no reason to be alarmed – reassures Giuseppe Banderali, director of Pediatrics and Neonatology at the San Paolo hospital -. We are in a phase in which the institutions must give the alert to arrive at a more precise picture. We need a network operation at European and world level, also because the data they have so far is patchy ».

Children under ten 10 years old The lens is placed on children under the age of ten with an acute liver infection, transaminase values ​​above 500, negative for hepatitis A, B, C, D and E. “Symptoms to consider carefully they are a great asthenia, a yellow color, abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea »continues the head physician. “Hepatitis can be caused by several agents. So far, however, it does not appear that a new one has appeared. Someone has speculated an association with adenovirus, but we have too few cases to tell. Furthermore, in children we often find concomitant pathologies ». Angelo Di Giorgio, coordinator of the liver-pancreas area of ​​the Italian Society of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (Sigenp) and hepatologist pediatrician to Pope John XXIII, in recent days also underlined the lack of correlation both with anti-Covid vaccines and with the Sars-Cov-2 virus. Banderali admits he has received hundreds of phone calls from worried parents, but calls for calm. «Health systems are doing the necessary checks, the reporting mechanisms have been strengthened after the pandemic, they are now faster and more efficient. For now we are not in a phase of alarm ».

If you want to stay updated on news from Milan and Lombardy, subscribe for free to the Corriere Milano newsletter. It arrives every Saturday in your mailbox at 7am. Enough

click here.