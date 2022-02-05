“4 years wasted” – OA Sport

Kevin Fischnaller will not be able to take part in the Olympics Beijing Winter 2022. The blue is the result positive at Covid-19 yesterday, today he underwent three other swabs and unfortunately they did not give negative results. The South Tyrolean, who would have been protagonist in the sled race, will thus not have the opportunity to compete in the Games between today and tomorrow, where medals will be awarded in the men’s singles (two heats a day are scheduled).

The 28-year-old wrote a bitter post on his Instagram profile: “Due to a positive test, I am not allowed to compete in the biggest event of the year, the Olympics. When I learned the outcome, I was devastated, all the work of the last few years done for nothing. Thanks for all the support messages I have received and good luck to all the athletes out there“. The work of an entire four-year period was nullified due to the virus. Kevin Fischnaller is asymptomatic and fine, he clearly remains in isolation.

A shame because in timed practice he seemed at ease and seemed to be able to do well in the Chinese capital. Italy will rely in particular on its cousin Dominik Fischnaller, who remains among the favorites to get on the podium five circles. The other blue in the race will be Leon Felderer. Recall that at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympics Kevin was seventh at 0.352 from the Austrian David Gleirscher while Dominik was fourth just two thousandths from the bronze medal won by the German Johannes Ludwig.

Photo: LaPresse