40-50 games present, 10 absolute reveal and true next-gen – Nerd4.life

The Game Awards 2021 are fast approaching and Geoff Keighley has seen fit to play the charge, granting a lengthy interview to Epic Games in which he revealed that they will be attending the show 40-50 games, with something like 10 reveal absolute and different productions really next-gen.

Broadcast on the night between 9 and 10 December, at 2.00 in the morning, the Game Awards 2021 stand as the last stage of great importance of the year, where we will probably see those titles that so far were not yet ready to be shown to the public. .

“You know, it’s good that there are celebrities, it’s good to have the music, but I think it’s important to focus on the games. Especially this year, with all the content for the 2022 And 2023 that we’re going to show, we have probably the largest roundup of announcements and world premieres, ”said Keighley.

Keighley said that this year he expects the show to feature 40 to 50 games “one way or another”. He added that the number of new games to be announced is likely to reach double digits.

“I feel that so far we have only skimmed the surface of what is possible to do on PS5 And Xbox Series X, so I think during the show we will see some really amazing things, “added the reporter.” We will see game footage that will remind people that the best of this industry is yet to come. “

Faced with the great challenge of doing better than last year, Keighley was able to confirm one thing in particular: that the Game Awards have no intention of entering the world of NFT.