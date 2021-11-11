40 are the new 20 films, plot, actors, cast, final, location, location

A forty-year-old finds her youth back thanks to three young aspiring directors. But there will be an unexpected event.

La5 proposes today the film entitled 40 are the new 20. It is a comedy genre film with dramatic and sentimental atmospheres.

The production is of the United States of America, the year of realization is 2017 and the duration is one hour and 37 minutes.

40 are the new 20 films – direction, protagonists, where it is shot

The direction is by Hallie Meyers-Shyer. Main protagonists are Alice Kinney And Austen interpreted respectively by Reese Witherspoon And Michael Sheen. Also in the cast Lake Bell in the role of Zoey.

Filming took place in United States, in particular a Los Angeles in the State of California.

The production is of the Black Bicycle Entertainment in collaboration with Future Film And Open Road Films (II).

The original title is Home Again.

40 are the new 20 – plot of the film broadcast on La5

The plot has as its protagonist Alice Kinney, daughter of the late director John Kinney. She is almost 40 years old and has recently separated from her husband. He lives with his two daughters.

On the evening of her fortieth birthday while she is intent on celebrating with friends she meets Harry, George And Teddy three young aspiring directors looking for a home where they can live together.

Taking advantage of the fact that the daughters are with their grandmother, Alice offers to host them for the night and almost ends up in bed with Harry. The next morning George discovers old scripts and awards from John Kinney. He also discovers the history of the family of Alice.

The woman, moved by the compliments that the boys have paid to the work of her deceased father, decides to let them stay at home by welcoming them in the guest room.

The apartment also reveals a very suitable environment for the shots of Harry, the scripts of Teddy and evidence of George. Of course the proximity with Hollywood nourishes the aspirations of the three boys to one day reach the Mecca of cinema.

Final spoiler

Thus began a coexistence under the banner of cinematographic art. Until one day Austen, Alice’s ex-husband, comes to her asking to host him. But the real reality is that he wants to win back his ex-wife.

40 are the new 20 – the full cast

Below is the cast of the film 40 are the new 20 and the respective characters played by the actors