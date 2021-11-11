40 are the new 20, plot and trailer films broadcast on 11 November 2021 on La5





40 are the new 20, plot and trailer of the film aired on Thursday 11 November 2021 at 9.15 pm on La5.

Thursday 11 November 2021 on La5 the film will be broadcast in the first free-to-air TV “40 are the new 20“. The film is directed by Hallie Meyers-Shyer with Reese Witherspoon, Michael Sheen And Lake Bell in the role of the protagonists. The appointment with the film is at 21:10 on the La5 channel.

The film (in English Home Again) was released in theaters in 2017 with cash $ 37.2 million worldwide, of which 27 million collected in the US market. In Italy, distributed by Eagle Pictures, the film grossed around 443,000 euros.

40 are the new 20, the plot

Alice, a newly divorced single mother on the threshold of 40 years is looking for a second chance. So from New York he decides to move to Los Angeles, where he meets three young aspiring directors looking for a place to live. He then decides to host them in his own home.

The apartment proves to be a stimulating environment for Harry’s shots, Teddy’s scripts and George’s rehearsals, while the proximity to the movie mecca only fuels the Hollywood aspirations of the three young men. However, cohabitation will have unexpected implications for Alice, especially when her ex-husband Austen shows up at the door with the suitcase, determined more than ever to win her back.

Where can I find it in streaming? When do you replicate it on TV?

The film is currently available for streaming on Infinity +. Alternatively, you can watch the film for free on Mediaset Infinity live at 21:10 in the section dedicated to live coverage. The film will not be available for free on-demand. There replica it is not foreseen in the schedule.

The Italian trailer of 40 are the new 20

The Cast

Reese Witherspoon : Alice Kinney

: Alice Kinney Michael Sheen : Austen

: Austen Lake Bell : Zoey

: Zoey Nat Wolff : Teddy

: Teddy Candice Bergen : Lillian Stewart

: Lillian Stewart Pico Alexander : Harry

: Harry Lola Flanery : Isabel

: Isabel Jon Rudnitsky : George

: George Christine Woods : Yoga Mom

: Yoga Mom Reid Scott : Justin Miller

: Justin Miller Josh Stamberg : Ryan

: Ryan Eden Grace Redfield : Rosie

: Rosie PJ Byrne: Paul

