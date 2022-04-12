40 Colorado COVID-19 testing sites to close this month

The Colorado health department on Wednesday announced closing dates for some community testing sites, while 80 others will remain open.

The state will close 40 of more than 150 testing sites this month, as testing and treatment for COVID move into traditional health care settings and federal programs like Test to Treat, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said. (CDPHE).

That will leave 80 open community testing sites across the state. Current demand for PCR tests is less than 2,500 tests per day on average, CDPHE said in a news release.

“We took careful consideration of community needs and capacity demand in determining the schedule for site closures,” Dr. Emily Travanty, CDPHE’s laboratory director, said in the release. “We considered equity, site traffic, and strategic location when determining the 80 sites that remain open.”

These are the sites that will close this month and their closing dates:

Inn at Silvercreek Granby (62927 US Highway 40, Granby)

Timberline Church (2908 S. Timberline Road, Fort Collins)

16th St Mall (1600 California St. Suite 1, Denver)

5th Street Garage- Auraria Campus (955 Lawrence Way, Denver)

AIMS Community College (5401 20th St., Greeley)

Aspen Airport Cell Lot (233 Airport Road, Aspen)

Aurora Center for Active Adults – Del Mar (30 West Del Mar Circle, Aurora)

Buena Vista Community Center (715 E. Main St., Buena Vista)

Clear Creek Valley Park (3700 W. 58th Pl., Arvada)

Colorado Mountain College-Edwards (150 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards)

Rio Grande Social Services (1015 6th St., Del Norte)

Eastman Park (7025 Eastman Park Drive, Windsor)

Echo Park Stadium – Doug Co Parker (11901 Newlin Gulch Blvd., Parker)

Fairplay Community Center (880 Bogue St., Fairplay)

Fort Garland Community Center (17523 US 160, Blanca)

Fraser Historic Church (107 Eisenhower Drive, Fraser)

Fruita 8/9 School (1835 J Road, Fruita)

Georgetown (1198 Argentine St., Georgetown)

Glenwood Springs Community Center (100 Wulfsohn Road, Glenwood Springs)

Jefferson County Fairgrounds (15200 W. 6th Ave. Frontage Road, Golden)

Kunsmiller Creative Arts (2250 S. Quitman St. Denver)

La Veta Fire Protection District (100 Birch Street, La Veta)

Lakewood at South Kipling (260 S. Kipling St., Lakewood)

Lamar Community Building (610 S. 6th St., Lamar)

Lincoln County Public Health (326 8th St., Hugo)

Littleton Southwest Plaza (8501 W. Bowles Ave., Littleton)

Mission Medical (2125 E. LaSalle St., Colorado Springs)

Monte Vista – Chapman Park (300-398 W. Prospect Ave., Monte Vista)

Montessori School of Evergreen (6989 County Hwy 73, Evergreen)

Mountain Family Health Center (195 14th St., Rifle)

Nederland Community Center (750 Highway 72 N., Nederland)

Our Lady Mother of the Church (6690 E. 72nd Ave., Commerce City)

Peach Tree Shopping (3225 I-70BL, Clifton)

Red Rocks Community College (5444 Miller St., Arvada)

Rocky Ford Public Safety Building (300 S. Main Street, Rocky Ford)

Rocky Mountain Prep (3752 Tennyson St., Denver)

Silverthorne Recreation Center (430 Rainbow Drive, Silverthorne)

Sky Ridge Campus – Lone Tree (10101 Ridgegate Pkwy., Lone Tree)

Snowmass Village Town Hall (130 Kearns Road, Snowmass Village)

Water World (8801 N. Pecos St., Federal Heights)

Editor’s Note: The list of closing dates has been updated to reflect corrected information provided by CDPHE..

