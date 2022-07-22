40 injured after overturning a school bus in the Bronx

Some 40 people were injured after an overturned school bus in the bronx. The incident occurred early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The bus was heading north on the Hutchinson River Parkway when the driver tried to turn out of the center lane and get off at Bruckner Boulevard West Exit 1a, causing it to flip over, police said.

There were no children on board, but 40 people, including the bus driver, suffered minor injuries while three were seriously injured, the NYPD told the New York Post on Thursday afternoon.

“Mayor Eric Adams said the bus was carrying drivers and attendees for the city’s summer school and camp program for 110,000 school children, Summer Rising,” the Post wrote.

Schools Chancellor David Banks said morning and afternoon bus routes for the summer program may be affected.

“The safety of every member of our community is our priority and fortunately there were no major injuries in this morning’s bus accident in the Bronx,” Banks said. “The incident involved employees of one of the DOE’s contracted transportation providers – there were no students on the bus.”