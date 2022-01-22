$ 40 Million Withdrawal Unleashes Ripple Panic

Geopolitical risks have brought strong bearish pressures in the crypto department as well, and Ripple’s price has not been outdone, where at the time of writing it is losing nearly 5%. Loss also caused by an unexpected transaction by an unknown trader, who sold Ripple for an amount of 40 million US dollars. It should be noted that the trader in question holds about 520 million Ripple.

Meanwhile, another monstrous transaction is notified (whether a sale or not is specified), again by XRP, for an amount of 50 million coins on Binance. At the moment these transactions have not influenced too much the crypto, already in difficulty (like the whole sector) from the geopolitical implications regarding a possible invasion of Russia in Ukraine.