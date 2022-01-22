$ 40 Million Withdrawal Unleashes Ripple Panic

Geopolitical risks have brought strong bearish pressures in the crypto department as well, and Ripple’s price has not been outdone, where at the time of writing it is losing nearly 5%. Loss also caused by an unexpected transaction by an unknown trader, who sold Ripple for an amount of 40 million US dollars. It should be noted that the trader in question holds about 520 million Ripple.
Meanwhile, another monstrous transaction is notified (whether a sale or not is specified), again by XRP, for an amount of 50 million coins on Binance. At the moment these transactions have not influenced too much the crypto, already in difficulty (like the whole sector) from the geopolitical implications regarding a possible invasion of Russia in Ukraine.
The Ripple network consolidates its position with a new partnership
During the period of the lawsuits against the SEC, many banks asked Ripple to help them improve their payment channels. Among the new entries, we find the largest bank in Morocco.
Attijariwafa Bank, the largest bank in Morocco (over $ 53 billion in assets under management), has asked to use the Ripple network (RippleNet) for an upgrade of its payment systems. All this will allow Attijariwafa Bank and its partners to be able to make payments based on blockchain.
It should be noted that the Ripple network has undergone a remarkably aggressive expansion in the Middle East and North Africa, thanks also to the will of the countries to regulate fintech. Before Morocco, the last major partnership was the National Bank of Qatar.
Techno-Graphic Analysis and Ripple forecasts
At the time of writing, Ripple’s price is $ 0.6834, in full test of the first demand area and possible bullish swing point. Is it a chance to buy?
It could be a good time to buy, however one fundamental aspect must be kept in mind, to wait for a first bullish input (in short, a rebound on the area). If the rise is confirmed, Ripple’s objectives will be different: the first is set exactly at $ 1 while the second is close to $ 1.30, the last short / medium term target at $ 1.40.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar. You can also follow our Facebook page to stay up to date on the latest economic news and technical analysis.