40 new music tracks. Camila Cabello’s challenge on TikTok – iGizmo.it

Ubisoft announces that Just Dance 2022, the new chapter in the number 1 music video game of all time, is now available on Nintendo Switch, Ps4, Ps5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Stadia. So you can dance to 40 new songs and access more than 700 songs with a one-month free trial of Just Dance Unlimited, the dance-on-demand streaming service, included with every copy. Offering players new ways to dance, the video game sees the return of World Dance Floor and classic Just Dances modes, including Kid, Sweat and Co-op modes.

Just Dance 2022, 40 new tracks

With Just Dance 2022, you can have fun with immersive universes and many partnerships, including exclusive collaborations with Todrick Hall, phenomenon of TikTok, Ayo and Teo, the dancers of Studio 1M and K / DA. Not only that: on November 12, Camila Cabello will launch her TikTok Challenge in collaboration with Just Dance 2022 and her song “Don’t Go Yet”. And it will be possible to dance with his choreography using #JustDanceItOut.

The video game song list includes:

• “Baianá” by Bakermat

• “Believer” by Imagine Dragons

• “Black Mamba” by aespa

• “BOOMBAYAH” by BLACKPINK

• “Boss Witch” by Skarlett Klaw

• “Build a B ****” by Bella Poarch

• “Buttons” by The Pussycat Dolls Ft. Snoop Dogg

• “Chacarron” by El Chombo

• “Chandelier” by Sia

• “China” by Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G Ft. Ozuna, J Balvin

• “Don’t Go Yet” by Camila Cabello

• “Flash Pose” by Pabllo Vittar Ft. Charli XCX

• “Freed From Desire” by GALA

• “Funk” by Meghan Trainor

• Black Eyed Peas X Shakira’s “GIRL LIKE ME”

• “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo

• “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish

• “Human” by Sevdaliza

• “I’m Outta Love” by Anastacia

• “Jerusalema” by Master KG Ft. Nomcebo Zikode

• “Jopping” by SuperM

• “Judas” by Lady Gaga

• “Last Friday Night (TGIF)” by Katy Perry

• “Level Up” by Ciara

• “Levitating” by Dua Lipa

• Taylor Swift’s “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)”

• “Mood” of 24kGoldn Ft. Iann dior

• “Mr. Blue Sky ”by The Sunlight Shakers

• “My Way” by Domino Saints – available on November 9

• “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels (Just Dance Version)” by Todrick Hall

• “POP / STARS” by K / DA, Madison Beer, (G) I-DLE Ft. Jaira Burns

• “Poster Girl” by Zara Larsson

• “Rock Your Body” by Justin Timberlake

• Beyoncé’s “Run the World (Girls)”

• “Save Your Tears (Remix)” by The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

• “Smalltown Boy” by Bronski Beat

• “Stop Drop Roll” by Ayo & Teo

• “Sua Cara” by Major Lazer Ft. Anitta & Pabllo Vittar

• “Think About Things” by Daði Freyr

• “You Can Dance” by Chilly Gonzales

• “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” by Sylvester

The special editions

For the first time, Just Dance 2022 offers a Digital Deluxe Edition and an Ultimate Digital Edition on all platforms:

• The Digital Deluxe Edition includes the base game and an Unlimited 4-month Just Dance pass, available for a suggested retail price of 69.98 euros.

• The Ultimate Digital Edition includes the base game and an Unlimited 13-month Just Dance pass, available for a suggested retail price of € 84.98.

Finally: available on all platforms, the Just Dance Controller mobile app makes the game even more accessible with its technology that allows six players to dance without additional accessories, available for free for iOS and Android.