40 new songs to dance to (including Boombayah): Revenews

‘Just Dance 2022’ has finally arrived with some news (especially musical): all about the twelfth chapter of the Ubisoft series.

The time has finally come Just Dance 2022, twelfth chapter of the lucky one franchise music by Ubisoft. Considering the numbers of the game – we are talking about over 138 million players all over the world and more than 80 million copies sold – hard to imagine anyone still doesn’t know what it is. The mandatory question, however, is how much the game dynamics are able to innovate and offer something new after 12 editions.

Just Dance 2022: 40 new songs to dance to

The most obvious answer obviously lies in the musical baggage powered by Just Dance, capable of renewing itself from year to year. In the 12th chapter, there is certainly no shortage of the most listened to hits at the moment, accompanied by great timeless classics, for a total of well 40 new songs. In the very rich track list of Just Dance 2022 there is also Boombayah by BlackPink, the highly acclaimed K-POP group which has now become a real musical phenomenon on an international level. In the list we also find Don’t go yet by Camila Cabello, Happier than ever by Billie Eilish, Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels by Todrick Hall e Last Friday Night by Katy Perry.

Game mode

The other big plus of Just Dance is that, while having fun, it is also possible to do physical activity. An element incremented by the mode Sweat, which takes into account the calories burned while keeping fit by dancing. Alternatively, you can compete with players from all over the world with exclusivity World Dance Floor, for even more exciting challenges against the best international dancers. There is never a shortage of moments of sharing with friends and relatives, also thanks to the modality Kids, which allows young and old to have fun and spend moments of light-heartedness with songs and choreographies designed specifically for the little ones. As has become tradition, the wildest will be able to let off steam with the inevitable Just Dance Unlimited, the subscription streaming service to dance with over 600 songs.

Just Dance 2022 is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and StadiaTM and on next-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles | S. The PlayStation 4 version is backwards compatible with PlayStation 5. Those who buy it for Xbox One have the possibility to download it on Xbox Series X | S at no additional cost. The app is also available for all platforms Just Dance Controller (downloadable for free on iOS and Android), which makes the game more accessible to everyone, calculating the score directly from the smartphone and allowing up to 6 players to dance without additional accessories. Even those who don’t have a console can play by starting their browser on PC with Google Stadia. So you can play on different screens via laptops and desktops, for truly limitless fun.