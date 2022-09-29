40% of the Spanish population has used aesthetic medicine services on some occasion

In general, the interest and use of Aesthetic Medicine is growing in Spain: according to the Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine (SEME), in 2021 nearly 900,000 medical-aesthetic treatments were performed. In addition to revealing that 40% of the Spanish population has used the aesthetic medicine services occasionally.

60% of non-users of aesthetic medicine recognize that they would consider undergoing a treatment if it did not carry VAT.

Socioeconomic impact of Aesthetic Medicine in Spain

This report, presented by SEME, draws a main conclusion: the interest and use of Aesthetic Medicine is growing in our country.

During the year 2021, in Spain a total of 871,525 medical-aesthetic treatments were carried out, with this distribution: 626,778 facial treatments (72%), 191,515 body treatments (22%) and 53,232 categorized in ‘others’ such as hair removal (6%).

Of the 626,778 facial treatments carried out, 42% corresponded to botulinum toxin -consolidating itself as the most performed facial treatment after the Covid-19 pandemic-, 32% to hyaluronic acid and 20% to treatments to improve skin quality.

40% of the general Spanish population has used aesthetic medicine services on some occasion. Among them, the 71.8% are women and 28.2% are men. Most patients undergo treatment at least once a year.

Every time more Youngers

The study reports that aesthetic medicine attracts more and more young people. A few years ago the average age of entry to aesthetic medicine was 35 years. Now, young people in their 20s mainly access hyaluronic acid (HA) lip fillers and botulinum toxin.

Authorized centers increase by 20.2%

In addition, in Spain there are 6,305 health centers authorized by the Ministry of Health to practice Aesthetic Medicine, which represents 20.2% more than the 5,244 in 2019.

During 2021, the annual turnover of the 6,305 U.48 centers authorized to practice aesthetic medicine in Spain reached €3,585,861,565.

15% more doctors choose to train in Aesthetic Medicine

Currently, training in Aesthetic Medicine via MIR does not exist in Spain. In order to exercise it, you must be a graduate or graduate in Medicine and undergo specific postgraduate or master’s training.

In 2021, the number of doctors who have completed a master’s degree in Aesthetic Medicine has increased by 15% compared to 2019.

Most demanded treatments