40 people remain hospitalized for COVID-19

The Health Department reported today, Friday, that 40 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, while no new deaths were reported due to this virus that has already claimed the lives of 4,153 people since the emergency began in Puerto Rico.

The figure represents an increase of three patients, compared to Thursday.

Of the number of hospitalized 37 are adults and 3 are pediatric patients. In the full noon report, the agency provides details on how many of these are in an Intensive Care Unit.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 remains the safest way to reduce your risk of getting seriously ill,” the agency said in a tweet.

On the other hand, the preliminary positivity rate stood at 4.86%below the 5% recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). Experts in Puerto Rico recommend 3%.

The average number of confirmed cases – in a seven-day period – is 33.

The agency will provide more epidemiological and demographic data in the full report at noon.