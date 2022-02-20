40 resident doctors are received

The High Specialty Regional Hospital of Bajío trained and graduates 40 medical residents in specialization and postgraduate courses of high specialty in various areas of medicine.

In his graduation ceremony it was highlighted that there were resident doctors of these courses from other countries such as Colombia, Bolivia, Nicaragua and even the Dominican Republic.

These courses were for various specialties such as joint surgery, hand surgery as well as imaging, internal medicine, anesthesiology, pain and palliative medicine, spinal surgeries as well as endourology.

In his speech, the director of the Regional High Specialty Hospital of Bajío thanked all the families of the doctors and stressed that they do not come from just any hospital, but from one of high relevance and trainer of great professionals from all over the country.

He told them not to forget why they started this, “we started on this path of medicine to try to help people recover their health.”

He reflected that they have lived a couple of years that he has remembered the fragility of health, “we feel fear, of course, before the possibility of getting infected and even losing our lives” but he also reflected on the fragility of life since at any moment you can be in the other side.

“He has the task of bringing the high specialty to those who need it” he mentioned to them.