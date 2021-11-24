40 sites that offer Black Friday discounts

Black Friday will be Friday 26 November, but as has been happening for some years now, many online and physical stores have already announced their promotions for this anniversary, many of which will continue until the beginning of next week. Strangely this year some sites have not used the terms “Black Friday” or “Black Week” to promote their campaigns, perhaps due to the controversies that Black Friday has raised in recent years: instead they have preferred to use the adjective ” Cyber ​​”(Cyber ​​Week, Cyber ​​Month), which refers to Cyber ​​Monday which falls on the Monday following Black Friday and which should be the day of discounts dedicated to technological products, but lately it is only the day that marks the closing of the period promotions.

For those who in the next few days want to take advantage of some discounts to buy something that would normally cost too much or to make their first Christmas gifts, we have put together the most interesting sites on which to go in search of discounts these days. They range from appliances to technology, from perfumery to clothing, from games for children to those for adults.

As always, remember that it is not uncommon on these occasions to come across discounts that are not real discounts, but that companies offer as such taking advantage of the fact that many people do not remember what the price was before the promotion. There is no single foolproof way to spot these scams. It may be useful to check with tools such as Trovaprezzo.it, which puts in price order all the sites that sell a particular product online. Or with Keepa and CamelCamelCamel, two tools that show the trend of prices on Amazon but which can also be useful for evaluating the prices of other sites, since often things on Amazon have prices among the lowest online. More generally, what you can do is always ask yourself how much you are willing to pay for something and how much you will actually use it, avoiding buying things just because they are cheaper than usual.

Household appliances and generalists

On Amazon the discounts started last Friday and will go on until Monday 29 November, Cyber ​​Monday: new ones are published every day, but the more substantial ones are expected for Thursday 25 and Friday 26.

There are already some offers in progress on MediaWorld but the bigger ones will probably arrive on Thursday or Friday

On the Unieuro website, the offers already in progress will end on Thursday 25 November: as MediaWorld it can be very interesting for those looking for discounts on household appliances

On eBay there are several interesting discounts, especially on brands that are not discounted or not available on Amazon, such as Dyson

Euronics offers discounts from Wednesday 24th to Monday 29th November

Cosmetics and perfumeries

For Black Week, Sephora offers various discounts from 20 to 40 percent on many products, including Christmas boxes

Black Friday Week is also underway on the Douglas site with discounts of 25 percent on many products

For the “Early Black Friday” on Lookfantastic there are discounts of up to 40 percent on some products and an additional 5 percent discount by entering the code CYBERWEEK

The cosmetics and perfume site Marionnaud is giving 30 percent off everything until at least Black Friday

On the website of the Italian makeup brand Espressoh from 6pm on November 24 to 12 noon on November 29, there is a 25% discount on everything

Throughout the month of November, the Deciem skin products site, which includes those of the The Ordinary and Niod brands, offers discounts of 23 percent on all products

The body products site Ecco Verde offers discounts of up to 40 percent on a selection of products

The famous brand of creams and skin products Kiehl’s offers discounts of 25 percent on everything and 30 percent if you spend more than 129 euros

Clothing

The Asos multi-brand clothing online store offers 25 percent discount on all items already in promotion (which are usually quite a lot)

For Cyber ​​Week, the multi-brand site Zalando offers discounts of up to 70 percent

The German multi-brand clothing website About You currently has no promotions in the last, but had one until yesterday so it cannot be ruled out that it will propose new ones in the coming days

Decathlon makes discounts on several products

The Benetton site offers a 30 percent discount on a selection of items

The luxury clothing site Yoox makes discounts of 25 percent until 9pm on Wednesday, then 20% until 9am on Thursday and then it is unknown.

Uniqlo will do discounts for Black Friday but is one of the few who have not started well in advance

It is very likely to find discounts also on single-brand clothing sites such as K-Way, Vans, Timberland, Adidas, Napapijri, Eastpak and Levi’s: many of these, among other things, are also available at lower prices on Amazon, Asos. and Zalando

Other

The furniture and homeware site Archiproducts offers 25 percent discount on everything with the code BLACKWEEK25

The site of “design” things Made in design offers discounts of up to 50 percent: we point out in particular things from the Hay brand, with a 20 percent discount

The online wine shop Tannico does pre-Black Friday discounts until Thursday (and then conceivably will do more substantial discounts for the actual Black Friday)

Rinascente offers various discounts for Black Friday Days

The “designer” sex toy site Lelo offers 25 percent discounts on many products

LEGO will be offering discounts from Friday 26th to Monday 29th November

On IBS there are discounts of up to 70 percent on some games (including LEGO), DVDs, records and vinyls and 15 percent on some books.

Quirky sock brand Happy Socks is discounting up to 40 percent, and so is luxury sock brand Gallo

The Zooplus pet product site offers various discounts until November 30th

The historic Venchi brand offers discounts on some of its Christmas packs of chocolates

Until November 30, Storytel offers a two-month subscription offer for € 2

Colvin, the site that ships flowers and plants to your home, offers a 20 percent discount on everything with the code BRIGHTFRIDAY

