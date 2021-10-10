40 things to know about actor Robert Downey Jr.

In recent years he has become one of the most beloved Marvel superheroes, or Iron Man (or Tony Stark if you prefer …), in the last year and a half Robert Downey Jr. he’s gone a bit off the radar, but don’t worry, as he’s working on a couple of films that will bring him back to the big screen in the near future.

Meanwhile, to pass the wait, you will find below 40 things to know about the actor:

1) Robert Downey Jr. was born on April 4, 1965 in New York. Of Jewish – Irish origins, the real surname of Robert John Downey Sr., his father was Elias, but the latter decided to change him and use that of his stepfather.

2) Cinema is a family passion: his father was himself an underground actor, screenwriter and director (among others he also directed the cult Putney Scope in 1969), with Arnold Johnson, Stan Gottlieb and Allen Garfield).

3) Robert made his debut at the age of five in front of the camera in a film of his father, Pound (1970), opposite Joe Madden, James Green and Mariclare Costello.

4) At the age of ten, while living in London, Robert began attending the prestigious Perry House School, where studied dance (see Contactmusic).

5) During his childhood and adolescence he traveled a lot: given his father’s job and the subsequent divorce of his parents, the actor grew up in New York, Connecticut, Paris, London, Woodstock (in Vermont) and Santa Monica.

6) At the age of 13, the parents separated and the young Robert went to live with his father in California. At 17, however, he decided to leave for New York, where he began attending Stagedoor Manor to study acting.

7) Robert Downey Jr.’s career took off in 1985 when he was cast into the new cast of younger performers in the Saturday Night Live. However, the newcomers were not very successful and were largely replaced.

8) He got his first leading role in the cinema in 1987, at the age of 22, in the romantic comedy … Are you there? by James Toback: in the film he played as Jack Jericho, alongside the icon of the 80s Molly Ringwald (Breakfast Club).

9) His name was mentioned for one of the films that made Ringwald famous, Beautiful in pink (1986), for the part of Duckie, but Jon Cryer was later cast in his place.

10) It was his father, at the age of eight, who initiated it to marijuana (see People’s article), which later caused the actor several problems with alcohol and drug addiction. Between 1996 and 2001 he was arrested many times for this reason and attended several drug addiction clinics.

11) In 1987, in Beyond all limits by Marek Kanievska, played Julian Wells, one of the protagonists of the novel of the same name Less than zero (in English Less Than Zero) by Bret Easton Ellis. The character, a wealthy drug addict student whose life quickly spiraled out of control, was not that far removed from his performer’s personal experiences. Indeed, it was close enough to bring him to tell later: “That role was like the ghost of the Future Christmas. The character was an exaggerated version from myself”.

12) He was arrested in 1996 for possession of heroin, cocaine and a gun, while in 1999 he was sentenced to 3 years at the Corcoran II Rehabilitation Institute. He was released early in 2000.

13) Immediately after his release, the actor wasted no time, and joined the cast of the TV series Ally McBeal, in which he impersonated the love interest of the leading lawyer, played by Calista Flockhart.

14) Robert Downey Jr. has not only acting skills, but also singing; in fact he collaborated on one of Ally McBeal’s soundtracks, in the album entitled Ally McBeal: For Once in My Life Feat. Vonda Shepard alongside the famous composer. The album also contains a duet with Sting, special guest in one of the episodes of the series, where they sing together “Every Breath You Take”.

15) The album was released on April 24, 2001 and was the bearer of another fatal episode in the actor’s troubled youth: the next night he had yet another legal problem related to drug use and the next day he was fired from the show.

16) His vocal performance in the series earned him a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in 2001. He won a second in 2010 for Sherlock Holmes (2009).

17) After leaving the series, he was immediately cast to embody theHamlet of the Shakespearean drama directed by his friend Mel Gibson. However, the theatrical production was abandoned when the director also ended up in prison in July 2001.

18) Robert Downey Jr. went in rehab for the umpteenth time and the first job, once discharged, dates back to August 2001, when he appeared in the video of Elton John “I Want Love”, directed by Sam Taylor-Wood.

19) The actor’s musical career was not limited to the aforementioned collaboration. In November 2004 he made his recording debut with The Futurist, jazz record published by Sony Classical, in which Cameron Stone, Gregg Bisonette and Steve Dudas participated among others.

20) Broken, one of the songs from the album sung with Mark Hudson, was used for the OST of Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, a 2005 film directed by Shane Black in which he is the actor is the protagonist.

21) If drug problems in his youth forced him in and out of detox centers and detention centers, there was a sudden repentance in 2003. As he told The Times, he stopped at a Burger King on Pacific Coast Highway and threw all the drugs in the ocean, and as he sat eating a sandwich, he decided he would officially stop using those substances.

22) Drugs, in addition to having a very negative impact on his working career, also ruined the love life of the actor; it was precisely because of his addiction that the long-term relationship, lasting 7 years, with Sarah Jessica Parker, whom he met in 1984 on the set of Firstborn and from which he separated in 1991.

23) He shared a house with Billy Zane and Kiefer Sutherland in his youth. The latter fondly remembers his first year in LA in the same house, rented by Parker and shared with his two friends and colleagues (see the interview with Rolling Stone).

24) His first Oscar nomination, for Best Leading Actor, dates back to 1992, when Robert Downey Jr. played the legendary Charlie Chaplin in biopic by Richard Attenborough Charlot (Chaplin). He was also nominated for an Oscar in 2009 in the Best Supporting Actor category for Tropic Thunder.

25) In 1988 he bought a house, furnished in Spanish Art Deco style, which had previously belonged to Chaplin himself, according to an article of the time in Rolling Stone.

26) To impersonate the iconic British actor the names of Robin Williams, Billy Crystal, Jim Carrey and Peter Sellers had been made, but in the end he was chosen Downey Jr. by the will of the director himself.

27) His favorite actor is Peter O’Toole, that is, the one who gave the face to Lawrence of Arabia.

28) Character with heterogeneous interests, Robert Downey Jr. collaborated with Sam Taylor-Wood also for a piece of video art entitled Pieta, later included in 2001 in the artist’s exhibition at the White Cube 2 gallery in London.

29) Woody Allen would have wanted it in his movie Melinda and Melinda together with Winona Ryder, but the policy required by the production in case of abandonment of the set by one or both actors was not signed by any company given the serious problems with the law of the two stars. Radha Mitchell and Will Ferrell were then hired in their place.

30) He was also considered for the role of Zaphod Beeblebrox in The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005), but ultimately Sam Rockwell was preferred.

31) The actor has been married twice: the first from 1992 to 2004 to Deborah Falconer, with whom he had a son named Indio.

32) After separating from Falconer, he married Susan Downey in 2005; the two met in 2003 on the set of Gothika, of which she was one of the producers.

33) His wife Susan has two children: a boy, Exton, born in 2012 and a girl, Avri Roel, who arrived in 2014.

34) If playing Iron Man definitely gave Robert Downey Jr. considerable exposure, Marvel initially opposed his candidacy. He was the director Jon Favreau to insist that he have the part, claiming: “Everyone knew he had talent … Sure, analyzing the role of Iron Man and developing his script I realized that the character seems to fit perfectly, for better or for worse, with Robert. And the story of Iron Man is very similar to that of Robert’s career. “

35) They were also vying for the role of Tony Stark Nicolas Cage, Tom Cruise and Leonardo DiCaprio, but in the end we know who got it right.

36) The actor does not limit the practice of martial arts to the set of his films, but is also an assiduous lover, in his spare time, of the discipline of Wing Chun.

37) Regarding his religious beliefs, the actor said in an interview with the Times: “There was a period in which he followed the Hare Krishna, but it is far enough. Now I would call myself a Jewish-Buddhist. However, there have been many moments when Catholicism has saved my backside. “

38) As for his ideal antagonist, Robert Downey Jr. told Jon Stewart on the Daily Show that he always wanted what villain for Iron Man the treacherous Tangerine and to have begged Marvel president Kevin Feige to include it in no of the sequels. The request was met in 2012 in Iron Man 3, in which he played the character Ben Kingsley.

39) Not only an actor, Robert Downey Jr. also has his own production company, Team Downey, founded with his wife Susan and which to date has produced The Judge (2014).

40) Although he has not yet won an Oscar, he has been for a few years at the top of the Forbes list of the highest paid actors in Hollywood, with an estimated $ 80 million earning in 2015.

Find below the italian trailer by Sherlock Holmes:

