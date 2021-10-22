40 years in search of the latest adventure

Since the character of Indiana Jones appeared in cinemas around the world, the path traveled by the archaeologist played by Harrison Ford it was certainly a lot, but what is striking after forty years of adventures – that is, since the release of Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981 – it is like the chronological weight of the years, but if we also want the physical one, it has not undermined the myth of Indy, effectively making him an immortal icon.

But let’s take a step back to find out what the story was that led to the realization of the character of Indiana Jones and why it has been so successful with audiences and critics alike.

“It’s not the years, love: it’s the kilometers”

We are in 1977 and George Lucas is in Hawaii to try to recover from all the stress accumulated during the production of what will be one of the greatest and most profitable successes in the history of cinema: Star Wars.

In the mind of the American filmmaker, however, the idea of ​​making a work that resembles the adventure films of the 40s with which he grew up continues to be present.

To be clear, all that category of products – not necessarily of quality – that looked closely at children’s literature, small novels where there was always a hero full of charisma, who willy-nilly always slipped into dangerous situations only to get out of them. unquestionably as a winner.

Does it remind you of anyone?

He was also on vacation with George Lucas Steven Spielberg – not really the third cousin – who confesses to his friend that he always wanted to make a film about James Bond, given his fascination for the character of the agent in the service of Her Majesty.

Lucas obviously takes the ball and proposes to Spielberg the idea of ​​the character of Indiana Jones, similar in many ways to that of 007, but with a double life that was instead connected to the heroes of the comics with which the director of Star Wars was grown up.

The two set to work for the pre-production and the relative realization of the Raiders of the Lost Ark that, amidst casting problems (initially playing Indy was supposed to be the star of Magnum PI. Tom Selleck) and bouts of dysentery on the set, it was certainly not a walk in the park, but the end result was a film that changed an entire film genre forever.

The latter is quite a heavy statement, but I firmly believe that there is a “before” and an “after” Raiders of the Lost Ark: evolving, revolutionizing and discovering are all actions that the film directed by Steven Spielberg has directly and indirectly carried out within the Hollywood film industry.

The adventure genre was going through a period of stagnation, stuck to an idea of ​​cinema that was now twenty years old, resting on directorial stylistic elements that were the sons of that classic period that made Hollywood’s fortune.

The machine set in motion by the Spielberg / Lucas duo refers to an imaginary of the past, but at the same time renews and modernizes it, thus creating a mirror faithful to the nature of its protagonist.

The director de The shark binds Indiana Jones to History in the pragmatic sense of the term – instead of the gun he prefers the iconic whip – and makes him fight ideologically against it in a temporal key, making him face the demon of Nazism.

A duality that becomes a clash: on the one hand the love for science and art, on the other the spasmodic search for power.

Modernity within the history of cinema has often gone hand in hand with the concept of war – I am thinking of the motorcycle of Lawrence of Arabia – and this archetype is taken and inserted also in Raiders of the Lost Ark.

This leitmotiv provides Spielberg with the pretext for a declaration of love for the Adventure Cinema Golden Age Hollywood, revived – this time, however, the word takes on a positive connotation – with an amazing modernity, almost futuristic, if the film is watched forty years later.

Theincipit to realize how much Raiders of the Lost Ark manages to establish a relationship with the viewer that is never too serious, but mainly useful for fun.

A sort of amusement park in which every shot of the film can generate amazement or fear.

A carousel in the middle of a jungle where the viewer can feel like on a raft prey to the rapids of a river in anger, which amuses and upsets and from which one would never want to get off.

In addition to the directing skills of Steven Spielberg, the worldwide success of the Indiana Jones character finds another motivation in its contextualization in the type of cinema of the time.

In 1981 Ronald Reagan he was elected President of the United States and the country was moving towards a policy that made aggression its strong point.

The world of the Seventh Art was by now abandoning modernity, where the cinema of social denunciation (we are in the years following the Watergate scandal) no longer found space and the directorial style of the European authors that had influenced – not a little – the Hollywood of the ‘ 70 walked along his sunset boulevard.

The spectators wanted to have fun, open their eyes in a room and find themselves in an “other universe” that distracted them from a world that had destroyed their dreams of revolution.

We were approaching the postmodern era and be it George Lucas that Steven Spielberg they understood it immediately, aiming towards a cinema aimed at a wider audience mainstream, anchoring itself to reality by re-proposing stories from the past reread forty years later.

The success was overwhelming and, in a sense, Indiana Jones ushered in the 1980s of entertainment and adventure cinema.

Five Oscar Awards out of nine nominations, $ 384,140,454 collected on US soil alone and the creation of a new myth in which the public could identify with for two hours: the revolution of the adventure genre started by two explorers of the Cinema had grinded kilometers and it was finally fulfilled, holding by the hand all those people who ten years earlier had seen all their beliefs disappear.

Over time, Indiana Jones has returned to the cinema three times, in two cases with results that I believe are questionable (The cursed temple And The kingdom of crystal) and in the other through a film (The last crusade) with a film power equal to, if not greater than, a Raiders of the Lost Ark.

As I write these lines, however, they are in progress the shooting of the fifth chapter of Indiana Jones.

Are we sure that after forty years we still need this kind of hero?

If in 1981 the adventure genre for boys lived a fairly dark period from a production point of view, even now the situation seems to recur in a very similar way.

Which character can the public refer to today?

In recent years, perhaps due to the dominance of cinecomic, no film has been made that looked at and addressed a type of spectator who loved the kind of productions that had made the fortune of George Lucas And Steven Spielberg, that trend that led to the creation of films such as The Goonies or Stand by me.

If you do not consider the various franchise who grab their own poetics come on comics Americans, (often re-proposing it in medium quality “serialized sauce”) currently there is no product of value in the “adventure” genre within the film industry that is capable of creating a new mythology or making a protagonist iconic in which millions of boys and girls can reflect.

A new film starring Indiana Jones it could consequently bring a good slice of spectators closer to the reference genre and lead them to discover – together with the archaeologist with a double life – the magic of a world that was created to distract the American public afflicted by a dark period of history.

Like forty years ago – maybe mine is just a hope – a new chapter with Indy protagonist could relaunch and give new life to the adventure for children, to a way of doing cinema that is more carefree and that takes itself less seriously than many other films aimed at that target audience.

Steven Spielberg is no longer at the helm of this chapter, but James Mangold and inevitably it will also be the last film in this saga, given that Harrison Ford in 2023 he will be 81 years old.

It would therefore be the swan song of Indy, a film that risks being a tombstone for an entire genre or an archaeological discovery capable of generating wonder and amazement.

It is therefore not up to me to decide what fate it will have Indiana Jones, but I can only say that even today, as forty years ago, we still need him.

At least for one last adventure.

