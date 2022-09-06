40 years of history. With successful conferences and medical education ends the AMPRO convention

For this version, the topics revolved around climate change, COVID-19 update, vaccination processes and disaster mitigation techniques.

Dr. Sylvia Arce, President of the Association of Pediatric Physicians of the Western Region and Dr. Iris Cardona, first medical officer of the Department of Health of Puerto Rico. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

This weekend, on the Island, the fortieth version of the convention medical association annual Pediatricians of the Western Region (AMPRO), dedicated to Dr. Iris Cardona, who has been a key player in the vaccination process that has been followed on the Island since the arrival of COVID-19.

Is convention has been characterized, during these years, in continuing to train the pediatricians with continuous education, so that updates in the area are not unknown to doctors.

In the words of the president of AMPRO, Sylvia Arce: “This convention has been characterized by the practical training we give our pediatricians. Every three years we are seeking to renew the license of this conventionand in addition to completing a few theoretical hours on the issues that concern us, we want our colleagues to be able to take valuable information to their offices and put it into practice”.

Why talk about climate change at a pediatricians’ convention?

Climate change is not only an issue that interests pediatriciansbut to medicine in general. In Puerto Rico, sudden changes in heat, for example, can change the processes in which something was done before.

“In pediatrics we could analyze how a birth can change due to a heat wave, or how children do sports at 12 o’clock in the day with a heat that can affect them”, adds Dr. Orlando Brinn, Pediatrician and editor of the magazine Pediatrics and family.

What are the most prevalent diseases for children on the Island?

According to Dr. Orlando Brinn, the medical conditions that are most present in children are viral conditions. In addition, in recent months there has been an increase in patients with covid 19.

However, although viral-type conditions are the ones that are most present in hospital wards, doctors recognize that after the pandemic, and thanks to the use of the mask, the wards are no longer so affected by respiratory conditions.

Other diseases that are present are influenza, diabetes and hormonal changes.

How to prevent viral diseases?

Viruses are in the environment. Therefore, it is important to highlight the need for hygiene. That’s why hand washing, like disinfecting everything properly, makes a noticeable difference. “After what happened to us with the covid 19, parents and children are already more aware of this. It became almost autonomous from them,” says pediatrician Orlando Brinn.

Another way to prevent is through vaccination. It is important that parents begin to let go of the fear of vaccinating their children, since, in order for a vaccine to go on the market, it must be supported by analyzes and tests that demonstrate its veracity.

“The pediatrics it’s prevention, that’s why we want to try to prevent children from getting sick. Parents must understand that the effects, complications and risks are already evaluated when taking out a vaccine, and much more so if it is for children. From the age of 6 months we can already vaccinate our children, for example for covid 19adds Dr. Brinn.

Obesity and diabetes in children today

PR has a public health problem and therein lies childhood obesity. This is faced for different reasons: sedentary lifestyle, diets that are not suitable for children, parents who both work and have little time to devote to proper nutrition, among others.

This problem is increasing on the Island, therefore, it is necessary for parents to be in constant conversation with pediatricians and thus prevent diabetes from increasing. Education, as the two specialists point out, is important, both for the patient and for the family.

What challenges does pediatrics face on the Island?

Pediatrician Brinn calls attention to the government of PR to attend to the demand that exists in the sector. According to him, there are many cases that occur at the pediatric level on the Island, but few pediatricians that exist.

Now, it is urgent that these specialists remain on the island, specifying that there are many who leave their place of origin to take the specialty to other countries.

Another challenge he faces is the lack of credibility that parents have in them. According to pediatrician Sylvia Arce, the pediatrician should be considered a great friend. “It is very important that parents educate themselves, and the one who can really guide them is the pediatrician, and not Google or some other method that does not have a scientific basis. If we want to have a healthy child, we must start from birth, seeing how it will happen by different stages and how for those different stages, there is a relevant control.

Likewise, doctors call for attention to parents who still self-medicate their children, bearing in mind that not all organisms are the same, in addition to thinking that if they do not receive adequate treatment from an early age, this could cause complications in their growth and in future treatments that the patient may need.