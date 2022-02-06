“400 deaths a day”, say the TV

Interview with the infectious disease specialist, director of the infectious disease clinic of the San Martino hospital in Genoa. “I don’t see myself in the numbers of Liguria and I’m sure that far fewer people are dying from Covid today and more and more people are dying positive to a swab, but something completely different”

Here we are, now even The worst of the worst of TV scientists on Tg3 says that yes, we should distinguish the dead Con covid from the dead PER covid. It is Prof.Pregliasco, he told Maurizio Mannoni, presenter of the news that had put the topic to him, premising that several of his colleagues in recent days, support him, in the face of the anomalous fact of the high number of deaths in Italy. Yes, finally Prof.Pregliasco has had to admit what we have been saying here for two years, and it is not a secondary fact, since he is the most prone and servile of these television scientists towards the government’s health policy. The professor timidly stated what he and the television scientists have been denying for two years, stating whatever it is to deny it. In fact, the priority was to support the policy of sanitary terror and therefore high mortality was a fundamental weapon, while today politics prefers the punishment of the resisters, no longer terror and therefore in the face of increasingly evident contradictions and anomalies, it can be admitted quietly that he lied. I also think of the many friends in good faith who were indignant on this page, telling me it was an absurd distinction, who let themselves be manipulated like children “in the name of science” of course. How many citizens believed this terrorist narrative, how many believed the accusations of cynicism against us, while allowing themselves to be duped by the voice of these government servants. Yet a character like Il Cecchi Paone a few days ago at Bassetti who admitted the same thing, saying that only deaths caused by covid should be counted as covid, as well as hospitalizations, do you know how he commented? But professor, what does he say … he realizes that we should recount two years of hospitalizations and deaths! Do you understand the concern of this civil rights champion? The difficulty of such a recount! But more likely it implied another concern, and that is how can the government be expected to admit and remedy such colossal manipulation? This is his concern, not the fact of having used a deceptive criterion, functional to the political choice. Is there a correlation with the fact that he was one of the main channelers of this deception? And meanwhile, even now all the news, every day continue to poison the conscience of the people when in the face of the announcement of the constant decline in infections and hospitalizations, they add contrite “the number of deaths is always high”.

Last Tuesday, guest of Out of the coreprogram conducted by Mario Giordano on Rete4, the virologist Maria Rita Gismondo dropped another bomb. With regard to the increasingly suspicious count of deaths attributed to Covid-19, this is how the head of the Clinical Microbiology department of the Milan Sacco expressed itself: “It is likely that many patients who have died in the last two years have been erroneously attributed to the virus “.

To understand this, adds Gismondo, “just go and read the definition of death attributed to the virus on the website of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità. This definition says that any patient who has no other obvious cause (such as a trauma), and who has symptoms attributable to the virus, even without having had a swab, he is considered a patient who died from the virus. This means, for example, that if a patient has respiratory symptoms it is counted in the data, but there are also other pneumonia and infections ”.

So, do you understand? Anyone who manifests the aforementioned respiratory symptoms is cataloged, in the event of his fatal death, as a victim of Covid-19. This would explain the apparently incomprehensible reason for the still relatively high number of deaths attributed to this disease. In this regard, we have performed a simple comparison between the deaths counted in the two weeks ranging from January 22 to February 4 of 2021 and 2022, with rather surprising results, especially for those who continue to drink. the toxic potions of mainstream communication. Suffice it to say that if from last year’s bulletins, when mass vaccination had just started, 6,040 victims were attributed to Covid, with an average of 431 deaths per day, in 2022 the deaths fell not by much, reaching 5,204, with a daily average of 372 deaths.

At first, in the face of a mass vaccination, and after having achieved an abominable segregation of the few resistant to the imposition, we are facing a colossal failure of the health strategy adopted up to now. This leads us to say that there are two things: either vaccines do not represent the formidable panacea with which they are still presented and imposed; or, as Dr. Gismondo argues, for two years we have been counting deaths in an improper and instrumental way.

In fact we can conclude that both elements play a role in the tragic farce that we are living and suffering for too long. In fact, if on the one hand we are bombarded 24 hours a day by pro-vaccine propaganda that leads us to consider them a sort of elixir of long life, on the other hand the same infernal machine of the political-health regime, in order to justify the maintenance of the current, humiliating restrictive measures , continues to use the death toll as a club to silence any dissent.

This is an obvious one short circuit in the narrative of the political-health regime itself that in a country with independent information would be immediately caught and publicly denounced. And if this happens with us only in a few journalistic presses, portrayed as conniving with the so-called no-vax, it is because the same independent information obviously represents a luxury for a select few.

Finally, to dismantle once and for all the lie according to which in the management of the pandemic we would be a model that the whole world envies us, it is sufficient to compare the deaths attributed to Covid with three of our own. main European partners: Spain, France and Germany. If indeed the Italy model to date it has 2,485 deaths per million inhabitants, Spain has 2,000, France 1,914 and Germany 1,429.

Therefore, we can put it as we please, but it is all too evident even from these latest data that the accounts of our pandemic just do not want to return.

Claudio Romiti, February 5, 2022

