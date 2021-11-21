400 jobs a stone’s throw from the border – Sanremonews.it

Only a few months away and the large sales center of theIKEA place a Nice – Saint Isidore will open its doors: the inauguration is scheduled for spring 2022.

The time to hire: they will be about 400 full-time or part-time contracts which will be signed in the coming weeks.

In particular, the large Swedish sales structure, which lands on the French Riviera with a large center served by the Ligne 3 of the tram, search employees for : sales sector (more than 70 employees), logistics (more than 50 employees), customer relations ((more than 25 seats), catering (more than 25 employees), financial services personnel, maintenance workers, assembly workers and others duties connected with the sales network.

The research is aimed at “talented people motivated and driven by a sense of service to provide a unique customer experience“.

Candidates must initially participate in a online video interview with questions about their motivations, the values ​​that distinguish them in daily life and about concrete situations to face during work.

THE preselected will be invited to an interview with a recruiting manager and a meeting with sales center managers.

To give their willingness to hire click here.

L’Ikea of ​​Nice Saint Isidore it will be a larger center than that of Toulon, built on two floors: the construction site occupies eight hectares of land.

When it is in operation, it will contain almost ten thousand different products: a good part of the catalog proposed by the great Swedish company.