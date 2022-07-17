400 residents leave the specialty

The number of residents recirculating abandoning the specialty to return to the MIR exam and getting a place in a new medical area has increased by 30 per cent Over the previous year. Thus, 2.1 percent of places in this call have been given to recirculating MIRs, while the 95 percent have been taken by new awardees.

In addition, according to the information prepared by the Health Training Management Service, the percentage of doctors and specialists that has chosen to change specialty in the 2021-2022 call has risen by four points compared to the previous period, which represents 2.9 percent of the total places awarded.

Collectively, the number of recirculating residents has been set at 404, breaking the downward trend of recent years. In the 2020-2021 call, the MIR who decided to give up residency during their training decreased by 16.5 percent compared to the previous year and 29.3 percent compared to the previous five.

The MIR and specialists who decided to opt for a new specialty in the 2020-2021 call increased by 14 percent compared to the previous year and 11 percent compared to the previous five.

In the 2019-2020 call, marked by the Covid-19the percentage of recirculating residents increased by 13.5 percent compared to the previous year, but decreased 42 percent compared to the previous five years. The number of recirculating students and specialists was also reduced by 12.7 compared to the call and 63 percent compared to the previous five.

Recirculating MIR of Family Medicine

As in previous calls, Family and Community Medicine accounts for the largest volume of recirculating MIR this year. Specifically, they have been 181 residents in Primary Care who have taken the MIR 2022 exam to opt for a new specialty. In the previous call, 37 percent of the total resignations corresponded to Family.

Intensive medicine has taken second place in areas of abandonment, with 20 applicants (5 percent), while Internal Medicine occupies the third position, with 16 MIR (4 percent).