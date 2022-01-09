400 Superchargers installed in Italy, Tesla announces

400 Superchargers already installed in Italy: Tesla announced it with a telegraphic post on Instagram. “California,” commented one follower, congratulating him.

400 Superchargers (mostly in the North)

We have been saying this for some time: Tesla makes excellent cars, the electric ones best-selling in the world. But the real lust of those who drive them lies in being able to count on an exclusive charging network (for now), capillary and super competitive prices. German manufacturers are trying to build something resembling the Supercharger network by allying themselves in Ionity. But they do it with great difficulty, with many stomach ache and an installation rate that is not comparable to that of Superchargers. So much so that the Volkswagen, not entirely satisfied with Ionity, has decided to go it alone, looking for new allies in each country. In Italy has reached an agreement with Enel X to even install 3 thousand charging points open to all in 700 locations by 2025. A competition that can only be good for those who own an electric car, to have an ultra-fast network with which to face longer journeys.

Where the most Tesla are sold: Milan, then Trento, Rome, Brescia and Florence

The map above, taken from the official Tesla website, shows the distribution of Superchargers in Italy to date. With a great crowds in the North, where the filling stations of Elon Musk they are a little everywhere, a little less in the center, still a little in the South Sicily and Sardinia only four stations are reported in the installation phase. One already active in Calabria, one in Puglia, one in Campania… It is clear that distribution favors the places where Tesla sell the most and from this point of view the North has the lion’s share. Milan is by far in the lead, followed in the top ten from Trento, a province in which (for tax reasons) many Tesla are registered for company fleets. For the rest only Rome and Florence they fit into a ranking dominated by other northern cities: Brescia, Turin, Bolzano, Padua, Verona and Vicenza. And even from the 11th to the 20th position it is all North.