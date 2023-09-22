4,000 more jobs predicted with Warner Bros. Studio Leavesden expansion

Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden (WBSL), the firm behind the Harry Potter film franchise, is to undergo a significant expansion in a bid to boost the UK film and TV industry.

Entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery said WBSL would be expanded with 10 new sound stages and an additional 400,000 square feet (37,000 m²) of production and support space.

Production capacity at the expanded Hertfordshire location will increase by more than 50%, with WBSL becoming the primary production hub for DC Studios.

Warner Bros. Discovery said the project is expected to create 4,000 “direct or indirect” jobs across the UK and increase WBSL’s contribution to the UK economy by “more than £200 million”.

Barbie actors Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. The film was shot using WBSL sound stages (Ian West/PA)

Groundbreaking for the project is scheduled to begin next year, with the expansion expected to be completed in 2027.

The global hit Barbie film and the HBO series House of the Dragon are among the recent productions shot on WBSL’s sound stage.

The studio also developed the Harry Potter franchise, and its fan tours are a significant tourist attraction.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt described Warner Bros. Discovery’s investment in the site as “a huge vote of confidence in the UK”.

He said: “The sheer strength of our creative industries delivers UK-made films and television shows to cinemas and front rooms around the world, including the Barbie and House of the Dragon series.

“Warner Bros. Discovery’s ambitious plans to grow its Leavesden Studios is a huge vote of confidence in the UK – creating thousands of jobs and growing our economy – and means British-made entertainment will continue to delight and entertain global audiences. “

Simon Robinson, Chief Operating Officer of Warner Bros. Discovery Studios, said: “Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden is recognized globally for its extraordinary sound stages and facilities, and with this planned expansion adding significant capacity and capabilities, it will further will be home to even more incredible storytelling for both film and television projects.

“We are proud to not only grow our productions at Leavesden and make it the main hub for DC Studios, but also to enhance our economic and community contribution to the UK creative sector.”