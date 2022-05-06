4,041 new positives Covi today (5/5) in the region. Almost 5,000 recovered and over 900 fewer active cases





Today in Emilia Romagna there are 4,041 Covid cases more than yesterdayout of a total of 19,778 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 10,535 molecular and 9,243 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of the new positives on the number of tampons made is del 20.4%.

Vaccinations

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 2 pm they were administered altogether 10.411.117 doses; out of the total they are 3,788,932 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination course, the 94.3%. The additional doses made are 2,876,568.

The progressive count of the vaccine doses administered can be followed in real time on the portal of the Emilia-Romagna Region dedicated to the topic: https://salute.regione.emilia-romagna.it/vaccino-anti-covid, which also indicates how many are the vaccination cycles completed and the additional doses administered.

All information on the campaign: https://vaccinocovid.regione.emilia-romagna.it/.

Admissions

Patients currently hospitalized in the intensive therapies of Emilia-Romagna are 34 (+2 compared to yesterday, equal to + 6.3%), the average age is 67.4 years. Regarding patients hospitalized in the other Covid departmentsI am 1,330 (-1 compared to yesterday, -0.1%), mean age 75.6 years.

On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 2 a Piacenza (number unchanged from yesterday), 1 a Parma (unchanged); 9 a Reggio Emilia (+1); 3 a Modena (+1); 8 a Bologna (-2); 4 a Ferrara (+1); 3 a Ravenna (+1) and 4 y Rimini (+1).

No hospitalization a Forlì (-1), Cesena (like yesterday) and in Imola district (unchanged from yesterday).

Contagions

L’middle age of today’s new positives is 45 years.

The situation of infections in the provinces can be seen Bologna with 893 new cases (out of a total of 294,803 since the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Modena (750 out of 222,077); then Reggio Emilia (445 out of 161,842), Ravenna (410 out of 132,071), Parma (362 out of 119,253); so Rimini (264 out of 134,776), Ferrara (227 out of 99,056), the Imola district (222 out of 43,919) e Cesena (184 of 79,143); in the end Piacenza (143 out of 75,087) e Forlì, with 141 new positive cases out of a total of 66,272 since the beginning of the pandemic.

THE active casesthat is i actual patients, are 53,318 (-929). Of these, the people in home insulationi.e. those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, total 51,954 (-930), the 97.4% of the total number of active cases.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 noon today on the basis of institutional requests – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

Healed and deceased

People as a whole heal I am 4,961 more compared to yesterday and reach an altitude of 1,358,289.

Unfortunately, there are 9 deaths:

1 in the province of Parma (a 74 year old man)

(a 74 year old man) 1 in the province of Modena (an 85-year-old man)

(an 85-year-old man) 3 in the province of Bologna (three men aged 76, 81 and 87)

(three men aged 76, 81 and 87) 2 in the province of Ferrara (83-year-old woman and 87-year-old man)

(83-year-old woman and 87-year-old man) 2 in the province of Rimini (two women, both 87 years old)

There are no deaths in the provinces of Piacenza, Reggio Emilia, Ravenna, Forlì-Cesena is in the Imola district.

In totalsince the beginning of the epidemic i deaths in the region there were 16,692.