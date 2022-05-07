40,522 new cases and 113 deaths – Corriere.it

from Paola Caruso

The data for Saturday 7 May. The positivity rate drops to 13.3% with 305,563 swabs. The trend of the downward curve. Admissions: -349. Intensive care: -8

I’m 40,522

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 43,947, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 16,767,773 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 113 (yesterday 125), for a total of 164,417 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 15,471,992 And 55,691 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 62,978). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,131,364equal to -15.021 compared to yesterday (-18,739 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 305.563, which is 3,157 more than yesterday when it was 302,406. The positivity rate drops to 13.3% (the approximation of 13.26%); yesterday it was 14.5%.

As usual, the swinging curve moves towards its lowest point (which will touch on Monday). From the comparison with last Saturday (April 30) – the same day of the week – when they were recorded +53,602 cases with a rate of 14% we see that the downward trend: today in fact there are fewer new infections than that day, with a lower percentage (13.3% against 14%).

Lombardy to have the greatest number of new infections (+5,305 cases). Two regions above 4 thousand follow: Campania (+4.751 cases) and Veneto (+4.176 cases).

This week we observe an improvement in the epidemiological situation – said yesterday Gianni Rezza, director general of Prevention at the Ministry of Health, commenting on the weekly monitoring – the incidence rate drops slightly and is fixed at 559 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. on the other hand, the Rt is stable at around 0.96, therefore slightly below unity. Furthermore, there is a tendency towards decongestion of hospital structures.

The health system The hospitalizations in each area are still reduced. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -349 (yesterday -220), for a total of 8,815 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am -8 (yesterday -6) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in a day – for a total of 355 seriously ill, with 33 entrances to resuscitation (yesterday 31).

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here is the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy

: +5.305 cases (yesterday +5.747)

Veneto: +4.176 cases (yesterday +4.464)

Campania: +4.751 cases (yesterday +5.009)

Lazio: +3.578 cases (yesterday +3.807)

Emilia Romagna: +3.238 cases (yesterday +3.595)

Piedmont: +2.287 cases (yesterday +2.513)

Sicily: +2.771 cases (yesterday +3.000)

Tuscany: +2.358 cases (yesterday +2.234)

Puglia: +2.949 cases (yesterday +3.109)

Marche: +1.347 cases (yesterday +1.611)

Liguria: +1.001 cases (yesterday +1.134)

Abruzzo: +1.480 cases (yesterday +1.657)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +731 cases (yesterday +763)

Calabria: +1.290 cases (yesterday +1.589)

Sardinia: +1.118 cases (yesterday +1.264)

Umbria: +746 cases (yesterday +926)

PA Bolzano: +330 cases (yesterday +300)

PA Trento: +288 cases (yesterday +303)

Basilicata: +491 cases (yesterday +492)

Molise: +233 cases (yesterday +344)

Valle d’Aosta: +54 cases (yesterday +86)

Here all the bulletins of 2022, here those of 2021 and here those of 2020.

Here the news of the day.