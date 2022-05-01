40,757 new cases and 105 deaths- Corriere.it

from Silvia Morosi

Data for Sunday 1st May. The positivity rate slightly increased to 14.2%

There are 40,757 new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours, against 53,602 yesterday (here the bulletin). Thus rises to at least 16.504.791

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today there are 105 (yesterday 130), for a total of 163,612 victims from February 2020 ***. The currently positives are back on the rise: +2,291 cases in the last 24 hours, for a total of 1,231,670 people (of these 1,221,566 are in home isolation). The discharged / healed are 39,195, for a total of 15,109,509 since the beginning of the epidemic. At the territorial level, the Regions with the greatest increases in terms of infections are Lombardy (5,254), Campania (4,786) and Veneto (4,143).

The positivity rate and the swabs There are 287,601 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours. Yesterday there were 383,073. The positivity rate is 14.2% (14.17%), stable compared to 14% yesterday. The health situation There are 366 patients admitted to intensive care, with no changes compared to yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 30. There are 9,738 hospitalized in ordinary wards, or 88 fewer than yesterday. L’Emilia-Romagna scores instead the greater number of hospitalized in the ordinary wards (1,349), ahead of Lombardy (1,183) and Lazio (1,127). Lazio which has the highest number of patients in intensive care (62), ahead of Sicily (46), Campania (39) and Lombardy (36).

The vaccination campaign I’m 136,839,894 vaccine doses administered so far in Italy, 96.4% of those delivered, equal to 141,900,542. The people who have completed the vaccination cycle are 48,602,047, 90.01% of the population over 12. This is what emerges from the bulletin on the progress of the vaccination campaign updated at 06.17 today. Then, 39,346,492 additional / booster doses were administered, 82.51% of the population potentially subject to these administrations, who completed the vaccination cycle for at least four months. As for the administration to the audience 5-11 yearsthe total with at least one dose amounts to 1,384,610 (37.87% of the sample) while 1,255,581 (34.34%) have completed the vaccination cycle.

The point on Lombardy With 40,954 swabs performed, the number of new positives registered in is 5,254 Lombardy. The positivity rate is up slightly to 12.8% (yesterday it was 12.5%). Hospitalizations are decreasing: if, in fact, there are 36 people in intensive care (+3), those in ordinary wards drop to 1,183 (-44). The number of deaths is 45, bringing the total from the beginning of the pandemic to 39,980. At the provincial level, 1,549 infections are recorded in Milan, in Brescia 692, in Varese 410, in Monza 524, in Bergamo 424, in Como 310, in Pavia 336, in Mantua 233, in Cremona 149, in Lecco 218, in Lodi 147 and in Sondrio 125.

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here is the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: +5.254 cases (yesterday +6.973)

Veneto: +4.143 cases (yesterday +5.549)

Campania: +4.786 cases (yesterday +6.051)

Lazio: +4.133 cases (yesterday +5.506)

Emilia Romagna: +3.736 cases (yesterday +4.651)

Piedmont: +3.023 cases (yesterday +3.023)

Sicily: +2,108 cases (yesterday +3,111)

Tuscany: +2.424 cases (yesterday +2.921)

Puglia: +2.830 cases (yesterday +4.252)

Marche: +1.382 cases (yesterday +1.568)

Liguria: +868 cases (yesterday +1.283)

Abruzzo: +1.500 cases (yesterday +1.832)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +588 cases (yesterday +963)

Calabria: +1.246 cases (yesterday +1.556)

Sardinia: +727 cases (yesterday +1.618)

Umbria: +814 cases (yesterday +978)

PA Bolzano: +219 cases (yesterday +330)

PA Trento: +286 cases (yesterday +382)

Basilicata: +440 cases (yesterday +651)

Molise: +397 cases (yesterday +327)

Valle d’Aosta: +59 cases (yesterday +77)

Here all the bulletins of 2022,

here

those of 2021 and here those of 2020. Here

the news of the day.





*** Note:



– The Abruzzo Region announces that from the total number of deaths reported today 1 occurred in recent days.

– The Friuli-Venezia Giulia Region announces that the total number of positive cases has been reduced by 1 following a negative molecular swab after a positive antigen test.

– The Region of Sicily announces that n. 835 confirmed cases communicated today, relate to days prior to 30/04/22 (of which no. 565 of 29/04/22). The deaths reported today occurred: N. 1 ON 04/30/2022 – N. 2 ON 04/29/2022 – N. 1 ON 04/22/2022 – N. 1 ON 04/10/2022 – N. 1 ON 04/04/2022 – N. 1 ON 06/03/2022 – N. 1 ON 05/02/2022 – N. 1 ON 30/01/2022 – N. 1 ON 14/01/2022 – N. 1 ON 12/01/2022 – N. 1 ON 10/01/2022.

– The Umbria Region announces that: 3 of the non-ICU admissions belong to the discipline codes of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Pediatrics; 54 of the non-ICU admissions belong to other disciplinary codes.