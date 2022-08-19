41 doctors will study a postgraduate degree at UCR thanks to their good academic performance

Magdalena Lopez

magdalenalopez.asesora@larepublica.net | Thursday August 18, 2022 04:15 pm

41 general practitioners were the most outstanding during the admission process to study a postgraduate degree at the University of Costa Rica in 2022.

Read more: UCR will ask students for a sworn statement on their vaccination status against Covid-19

With this new group, the UCR reaches a total of 785 doctors who are currently studying the specialties offered by the Postgraduate Studies System (SEP) and which will allow the country to increase the number of talents requested by the Fund to meet the medical needs of greater urgency.

“Within the talent needs is Anesthesiology and Recovery, which on this occasion received the largest number of residents (15 students). The Caja has presented a significant deficit in this field and asks us to train new generations in order to fill the gap,” said Lydiana Ávila de Benedictis, director of the UCR Medical Specialties Program.

Read more: UCR develops a pilot plan to teach face-to-face lessons, in combination with virtual environments

Clinical Psychology, Psychiatry, Gastroenterology, Dermatology and Urology, are part of the other specialties that the country currently needs most.

The residents will be trained in the rural and urban hospitals of the Fund, the entity in charge of defining the number of places or admission spaces.