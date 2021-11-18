41 sales announced in Lombardy, 800 workers at risk

Another earthquake for the workers of the Italian large-scale distribution: the French giant Carrefour (which in Italy alone, in 2020, had a turnover of more than 4.5 billion euros) confirmed its willingness to activate up to 800 redundancies on a voluntary basis, this following the announced sale of 106 supermarkets and mini markets to small entrepreneurs during 2022. Among these 41 are in Lombardy, 18 in Campania, 17 in Liguria, 16 in Lazio, 6 in Tuscany, 4 in Emilia Romagna, 3 in Piedmont and one in Abruzzo (for a total of about a thousand workers).

For Filcams CGIL, the Italian Federation of trade, tourism and service workers, 615 redundant full-time equivalents are at risk, which could correspond to more than 800 people. In the last meeting between trade unions and the company, Carrefour presented the investment plan for the three-year period 2022/2024, foreseeing an important increase in turnover through differentiated commercial levers between Iper, Market and Express.

800 workers at risk

“But without a real investment in workers – commented Alessio Di Labio, national secretary of Filcams – because on the one hand redundancies are proclaimed and on the other hand the activities entrusted to third parties are kept (supplying shelves, Pls and frozen foods, online shopping), the administered ones are used and the transfers are managed unilaterally. The progressive emptying of the shops does not guarantee an adequate service, reduces the presence in the points of sale and makes the organization of work more unsustainable “.

The concern of the trade unions

The trade unions also criticize “the choice to immediately start the mobility procedure, wanting to dictate the timing of the negotiations: the company’s will is to arrive as soon as possible to start the incentive exit plan”. The Carrefour Italia brand closed 2020 with a turnover of 4.66 billion euros, is present in 18 regions with over 1,450 points of sale (of which about ten in the province of Brescia) and more than 16 thousand collaborators.

“Carrefour’s intention is clear – said Giulia Falcucci of Fisascat Cisl – to dispose of its supermarkets throughout Italy, passing from direct management to that of small entrepreneurs. In doing so, those who remain after the incentive redundancy plan will find themselves working not for a multinational but for small businesses where management looks to faster profits and margins, at the expense of cost, and therefore of workers’ salaries “.

The company press release

In the meantime, the company has confirmed the voluntary exit with incentives. “The incentive redundancy plan presented to the trade unions – reads a note from Carrefour – will be managed exclusively on a voluntary basis through the activation of a formal procedure, as required by law, and will involve approximately 600 employees of the direct sales outlets throughout the national territory and 170 employees of the headquarters. The company confirms its commitment to ensure the best possible solution for each employee involved, encouraging internal relocation and paths for entrepreneurship. With the relaunch plan, Carrefour confirms the company’s willingness to stay and continue investing in Italy “.