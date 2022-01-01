41 times higher hospitalization rate for unvaccinated over 80s

In the last month, the hospitalization rate in the age group over 80 years for the unvaccinated (568 per 100,000) is eight times higher than for fully vaccinated for at least 120 days and 41 times higher than for vaccinated with boosters .

Vaccination coverage against the risk of death continues to remain very high. The death rate among the over 80, in the period 29/10/2021- 28/11/2021, in the unvaccinated (179 per 100,000) was about nine times higher than in the vaccinated with a full cycle within 150 days (19 , 5 per 100,000) and 56 times higher than vaccinated add-ons / boosters (3 per 100,000).

After 150 days from the completion of the vaccination cycle, the effectiveness of the vaccine in preventing the disease, both in the symptomatic and asymptomatic form, drops from 71.5% to 30.1%. The vaccine efficacy in preventing cases of severe disease remains high. , as the efficacy of the vaccine in vaccinees with a complete course for less than 150 days is equal to 92.7%, while it drops to 82.2% in vaccinated persons who have completed the vaccination course for more than 150 days. The efficacy in preventing diagnosis and cases of severe disease rises to 71.0% and 94.0%, respectively, in subjects vaccinated with an additional / booster dose.

This is what the ISS reports in the extended report on the progress of Covid in Italy which integrates weekly monitoring every week.

In the last seven days, there has been an increase in the incidence of cases among children under the age of 19, and particularly between the ages of 16 and 19 and under the age of 12. In the last week the trend observed in the previous one is confirmed: 26% of the total cases in the population are of school age (under 20 years), of which 48% in the 6-11 age group, 36% between 12 -19 years and only 11% and 5% between 3 and 5 years and under 3 years respectively. Between 6 and 19 December 2021, up to the age of 19 there were 59,605 new cases, 215 hospitalized, 4 hospitalized in intensive care and 1 deceased.