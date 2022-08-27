42 Cuban migrants detained in Florida, including 10 minors

US border patrol authorities announced the arrest of a significant group of Cuban migrants in Florida.

The arrest took place exactly on a key in the southern state, and as part of the operation, 42 Cuban rafters who had reached the shores of the United States in two improvised boats were arrested.

Walter N. Slosar, chief of the United States Border Patrol (USBP) in the Miami division, announced that the Antillean migrants were exactly in Cayos Marquesas, a series of virgin islets west of Key West.

Of the total number of detainees, 19 are men, 13 women and 10 minors who were traveling accompanied by their adult relatives, as specified in the message shared by Slosar on Twitter.

#Friday: 42 Cuban migrants were taken into #BorderPatrol custody this afternoon after making landfall on two homemade vessels in the Marquesas Keys. There are 19 adult males, 13 adult females, and 10 accompanied juveniles in the group. #fridaymorning #Florida #Cuba pic.twitter.com/WFZs6Rn3ss — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) August 26, 2022

Two days earlier, specifically on Wednesday, the same armed body intercepted some twenty Cuban rafters who made landfall on another key in the state of Florida itself, where these types of episodes are becoming more frequent.

Given the terrible economic crisis in Cuba, the number of rustic and improvised boats reaching the shores of the United States, a country that provides preferential treatment to Cubans, due to Cuba’s political status, has skyrocketed.

The biggest boom of Cuban migrants

Despite the high number of emigrants from the island who are launched by sea, the figures are much higher among those who emigrate by land. Usually it is the poorest or most desperate migrants who undertake the crossing through the Straits of Florida, since doing so through Central America is much more expensive.

Since the beginning of October 2021, at the beginning of the current fiscal year in the United States, some 4,600 Cuban rafters have been reported intercepted on the high seas.

In contrast, entry through the United States reached 177,848 in July, according to official estimates, most of whom apply for political refugee status.

During this year, the absolute record of Cuban emigrants to the United States has been reached, surpassing the well-known exodus from Mariel. Specifically, in the last month, some 20,500 Cubans crossed the southern border of the United States with Mexico, some 4,000 more than last June.