42% on Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

After updating the Unieuro app from the ironic changelog, let’s go back to deepen the initiatives launched by the well-known chain in the technological field. Indeed, from Unieuro there are “crazy discounts” until midnight.

More precisely, in the context of the Unieuro initiative linked to Black Friday (in which only for the day of 11 November 2021 the popular chain has made discounts of 22% or more on thousands of products), several promotions have been launched obviously also linked to the tech world.

Among all, it stands out 42% discount on the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G smartphone, clearly displayed on the official website of the chain. In other words, the product, “branded” Vodafone, is offered for € 257.32 through the Unieuro website. To be clear, the device is sold for 349 euros from MediaWorld and 302.90 euros on Amazon through resellers.

For the rest, to give other concrete examples, there is a 22% offer on a low cost Samsung Smart TV. Going into more detail, the Samsung UE32T4300AK model is now sold for 249.52 euros from Unieuro (instead of the previous 319.90 euros). There is also a 41% discount on the Samsung Series 6 QLED 4K QE43Q60A TV, offered at 467.92 euros by Unieuro (instead of 799.90 euros).

In any case, unfortunately already at the time of writing several products included in the offer are “Not available” (apparently they quickly attracted the attention of a good number of users). However, you understand well that more than someone might be interested in visiting the Unieuro portal in these hours, in order to deepen the offers as long as they remain active.