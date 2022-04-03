42 years after his birth, we leave you the best Heath Ledger movies

The passage through this world of Heath Ledger was not one more. The actor, born in Australia in 1979, knew how to earn a place among the best actors in the world, by dint of great performances.

After some minor roles in his homeland, Ledger moved to the US in the late 1990s. to continue his career. She quickly landed a leading role in 10 Things I Hate About You, quickly taking him to other important roles, building a career that promised a lot. He reached the peak of it with his interpretation of the Joker, in one of the best impersonations of the Gotham villain.

To remember and honor him on the day he would have turned 42, We leave you this selection of films available on the different platforms:

Secret in the mountain

Two cowboys meet while standing in line to be hired by rancher Joe Aguirre. When their boss sends them to herd cattle on Brokeback Mountain, a special feeling develops between them that leads to an intimate relationship. Jake Gyllenhall co-stars with Ledger in this rather disruptive love story for the time. It was directed by Ang Lee and is available on Netflix

knight heart

Also available on Netflix, this period film that unites action, love and humor in a subtle and intelligent way, is about a young man who wants to become a knight despite everything against him.

Monster’s Ball

One of the surprises in Ledger’s career, in a relatively small movie that broke her all over the world and led Halle Berry to win the Oscar for Best Actress. Here, a racist prison officer will change his way of understanding life when he meets the widow of a convict executed in the electric chair.

Directed by Marc Forster and starring, in addition to Ledger and the aforementioned Berry, by Billy Bob Thornton. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Batman: The Dark Knight

Available on HBO Maxit is not necessary to clarify much about this tremendous Nolan film, in which Edger gives us a memorable role as the Joker, which will be recorded in the history of cinema forever.

The patriot

Starring Mel Gibson, Heath puts himself in the shoes of one of his sons. After refusing to fight in the War of Independence, one of his sons (Ledger) enlists in the army, so between that and the advance of the enemy, he must rethink his initial decision. Perhaps a film with too much American patriotism, but it is worth seeing a young Ledger in one of his first big Hollywood movies. Available on HBO Max.

