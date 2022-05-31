428 million viewers – El Financiero

Fragments and comments from the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard circulate on Tik Tok, Facebook, Twitter and various social networks, which is broadcast live by media such as the Law & Crime network with an audience record.

According to Insider, since the beginning of the trial on April 11, Law&Crime has so far recorded 428 million viewers on YouTubeincluding nearly 600,000 simultaneous views when the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean went up to the stage.

That figure is almost four times higher than events like the Super Bowl, which this year had 112 million viewers on NBC.

This has been called the ‘trial of the century‘: Depp sued his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, for defamation for the second time, this time in the Circuit Court of Fairfax County, Virginia (United States), for a 2018 opinion piece he published in the Washington Post where she described herself as “a public figure who represents domestic abuse”, the actor claims that, although he does not mention it, said publication defamed him. Heard countered.

The fascination with the trial of the century

The public has followed closely the day-to-day details for six weeks about their relationship, where accuse each other of domestic violence; those who support Depp have conglomerated outside the court to get one of the hundred seats a day to see the trial in the front row, the rest of the world watches from their screens.

This Friday concluded the closing arguments at trial which has been going on for six weeks, the jury began to deliberate the same day and suspended activities two hours later to resume this Tuesday, May 31. A verdict is expected this week.

According to specialists consulted by Insider, the fascination for this trial explained by a combination of factors such as the facility offered by TikTok for the trial to go viral and exceed the expectations of the interest in the case.

They also commented that there was a great expectation to know the lifestyle of the rich and famous peoplewhich are usually expressed in an environment controlled by public relations and image consultants, here the public also plays at being the detective of the case.

Brett Ward, co-chairman of the marriage and family law practice at Blank Rome, told the outlet that this is like watching a real life episode of Law and order full of Hollywood personalities who are mentioned on the stand:

“This trial has nothing to do with defamation. These are people with a wealthy divorce airing their dirty laundry to the world and hoping to fare better.”

For his part, Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, told Insider that while young women admire Depp, many of the men hate Amber Heard because “they see her as the face of the ‘Me Too’ movement that has gone too far.”