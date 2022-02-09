43 billion for self-sufficiency (but without having a large company) – Corriere.it

The target? Technological self-sufficiency. With a maxi-European investment plan of up to 43 billion. We need to reduce a heavy misalignment between supply and demand for semiconductors that sees Europe dependent on Asia. On microchips – necessary for electronics, industrial automation, automotive, artificial intelligence, tlc equipment, the cloud – we consume 18% of global demand, producing just 8%. On the other hand, we could define the year just ended as that of the chip war.

Foundries producing on behalf of third parties are concentrated in Taiwan microprocessors designed elsewhere. A global crisis amplified by technological progress driven by 5G which uses chips for new telecommunications equipment. The original flaw lies in the outbreak of the pandemic in which sales projections by car manufacturers were more conservative than what actually occurred on the market. It ended up shifting volumes and demand for semiconductors, which historically only affects cars for 10% of turnover. Manufacturers use the just in time formula. The contract is constantly renegotiated with the supplier in order to always have the warehouse at zero to minimize logistics costs. For two years now, it has been a question of reallocating the chip supply also because it takes 12-18 months to build new semiconductor plants in the meantime.



Claudio Campanini, at the helm of the consulting company, explains strategic Kearney Italia, which Europe thus tries to fill a big delay accumulated since the early 90s when the chips were only used for electronics. Industry prefers to focus on design rather than production. In recent years, China and Southeast Asia (Taiwan in the lead) have subsidized this supply chain by creating an ecosystem that only the American Intel can handle. There is no real European champion but Intel has already announced that it will open a mega-factory in the Old Continent, says Campanini, also exploiting these resources. Where is it? Now the question. Germany seems in the lead, can Italy attract investment? There has been talk of a possible interest in Mirafiori also to exploit the volumes of Stellantis, but is the government making Americans aware of the issue?

On the technological level, an opportunity for Europe to return to the technological frontier in a sector in which it has lost ground: investments in new factories on the continent in 2020 are just 3% of the world total (according to the Bruegel study center) and, from the German Infineon to the Italian-French STMicroelectronics, the European groups preside over important niches but far from the most advanced models. It is no coincidence that the American Tesla has built its own semiconductor factory in Europe to power its electric cars. Where for? In Germany. A warning.

