43 Celebrity Name Changes You Didn’t Know About
Names change everything.
one.
Johnny Knoxville was born with the name of Philip Clapp.
two.
Brie Larson was born Brianne Sidonie Desaulniers.
3.
Andrew Lincoln was born with the name Andrew Clutterbuck.
Four.
Lucy Hale was born with the name of Karen Hale.
5.
Jason Derulo was born with the name Jason Desrouleaux.
6.
Lily James was born with the name Lily Thompson.
7.
Michael Caine was born with the name Maurice Micklewhite Jr.
8.
Shane West was born with the name of Shannon Bruce Snaith.
9.
Dove Cameron was born with the name Chloe Hosterman.
10.
Nathan Lane was born with the name of Joseph Lane.
eleven.
Jane Seymour was born with the name of Joyce Penelope Wilhelmina Frankenberg.
12.
Shania Twain was born as Eilleen Twain.
13.
Whoopi Goldberg was born with the name of Caryn Elaine Johnson.
14.
Paul Wesley was born Paweł Tomasz Wasilewski.
fifteen.
Gigi Hadid was born with the name Jelena Hadid.
16.
Travis Scott was born with the name of Jacques Berman Webster II.
17.
David Tennant was born with the name David McDonald.
18.
Natasha Lyonne was born with the name Natasha Braunstein.
19.
Julianne Moore was born with the name Julie Anne Smith.
twenty.
Niecy Nash was born with the name Carol Betts.
twenty-one.
Martha Stewart was born with the name Martha Kostyra.
22.
Macy Gray was born with the name Natalie McIntyre.
23.
Judy Greer was born with the name Judith Evans.
24.
Kevin James was born with the name Kevin Knipfing.
25.
John Legend was born with the name of John Stephens.
26.
Blake Lively was born with the name Blake Brown.
27.
Aaron Paul was born with the name Aaron Sturtevant.
28.
Bruno Mars was born with the name Peter Gene Hernandez.
29.
Tim Allen was born with the name of Timothy Dick.
30.
Kevin Jonas was born with the name of Paul Jonas.
31.
Kate McKinnon was born with the name Kate Berthold.
32.
Bruce Willis was born with the name of Walter Willis.
33.
Erykah Badu was born with the name Erica Wright.
3. 4.
Eric Bana was born with the name Eric Banadinović.
35.
Elizabeth Banks was born with the name Elizabeth Mitchell.
36.
Michael Ian Black was born with the name Michael Ian Schwartz.
37.
Jesse Bradford was born with the name Jesse Watrouse.
38.
Tony Danza was born with the name of Anthony Iadanza
39.
Olivia Wilde was born with the name of Olivia Cockburn.
40.
Faith Hill was born with the name Audrey Perry.
41.
Rita Wilson was born with the name of Margarita Ibrahimoff.
42.
Ben Kingsley was born with the name Krishna Pandit Bhanji.
43.
And finally, Guy Fieri was born with the name of Guy Ferry.
