43 Celebrity Name Changes You Didn’t Know About

Names change everything.

one.

Johnny Knoxville was born with the name of Philip Clapp.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

two.

Brie Larson was born Brianne Sidonie Desaulniers.

Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic/Getty Images

3.

Andrew Lincoln was born with the name Andrew Clutterbuck.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Four.

Lucy Hale was born with the name of Karen Hale.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

5.

Jason Derulo was born with the name Jason Desrouleaux.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

6.

Lily James was born with the name Lily Thompson.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

7.

Michael Caine was born with the name Maurice Micklewhite Jr.

Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images

8.

Shane West was born with the name of Shannon Bruce Snaith.

Jim Spellman/Getty Images

9.

Dove Cameron was born with the name Chloe Hosterman.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

10.

Nathan Lane was born with the name of Joseph Lane.

Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas/WireImage

eleven.

Jane Seymour was born with the name of Joyce Penelope Wilhelmina Frankenberg.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

12.

Shania Twain was born as Eilleen Twain.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Mondays Dark

13.

Whoopi Goldberg was born with the name of Caryn Elaine Johnson.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

14.

Paul Wesley was born Paweł Tomasz Wasilewski.

Jc Olivera/Getty Images

fifteen.

Gigi Hadid was born with the name Jelena Hadid.

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

16.

Travis Scott was born with the name of Jacques Berman Webster II.

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

17.

David Tennant was born with the name David McDonald.

Soup Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

18.

Natasha Lyonne was born with the name Natasha Braunstein.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

19.

Julianne Moore was born with the name Julie Anne Smith.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for National Board of Review

twenty.

Niecy Nash was born with the name Carol Betts.

David Livingston/FilmMagic/Getty Images

twenty-one.

Martha Stewart was born with the name Martha Kostyra.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

22.

Macy Gray was born with the name Natalie McIntyre.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images/Getty Images

23.

Judy Greer was born with the name Judith Evans.

Nbc/NBCU Photobank via Getty Images

24.

Kevin James was born with the name Kevin Knipfing.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Getty Images

25.

John Legend was born with the name of John Stephens.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS

26.

Blake Lively was born with the name Blake Brown.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

27.

Aaron Paul was born with the name Aaron Sturtevant.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

28.

Bruno Mars was born with the name Peter Gene Hernandez.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

29.

Tim Allen was born with the name of Timothy Dick.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

30.

Kevin Jonas was born with the name of Paul Jonas.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

31.

Kate McKinnon was born with the name Kate Berthold.

32.

Bruce Willis was born with the name of Walter Willis.

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

33.

Erykah Badu was born with the name Erica Wright.

David Wolff Patrick/Redferns/Getty Images

3. 4.

Eric Bana was born with the name Eric Banadinović.

Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

35.

Elizabeth Banks was born with the name Elizabeth Mitchell.

Toni Anne Barson/WireImage/Getty Images

36.

Michael Ian Black was born with the name Michael Ian Schwartz.

Leon Bennett/WireImage/Getty Images

37.

Jesse Bradford was born with the name Jesse Watrouse.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images/Getty Images

38.

Tony Danza was born with the name of Anthony Iadanza

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images/Getty Images

39.

Olivia Wilde was born with the name of Olivia Cockburn.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

40.

Faith Hill was born with the name Audrey Perry.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

41.

Rita Wilson was born with the name of Margarita Ibrahimoff.

Future Publishing / Future Publishing via Getty Images

42.

Ben Kingsley was born with the name Krishna Pandit Bhanji.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

43.

And finally, Guy Fieri was born with the name of Guy Ferry.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

