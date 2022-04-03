4,363 new positives. Intensive care admissions drop (-11.1%), + 2.3% in other Covid departments – Emilia-Romagna Region

Since the beginning of the epidemic from Coronavirusin Emilia Romagna Yes are registered 1,295,322 cases of positivity, 4,363 more than yesterdayout of a total of 17.508 tampons performed in the last 24 hours, of which 8,127 molecular e 9,381 rapid antigen tests.

Overall, the percentage of new positives out of the number of tampons made is 24.9%.

Vaccinations

The anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 2 pm they were administered a total of 10,295,153 doses; on the total there are 3,774,414 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination course, the 93.9%. The third doses made are 2,747,314.

Admissions

Patients currently hospitalized in the intensive therapies in Emilia-Romagna are 32 (-4 compared to yesterday, -11.1%), the average age is 66.2 years. Regarding patients hospitalized in the other Covid departmentsthere are 1,189 (+27 compared to yesterday, + 2.3%), mean age 75.8 years.

On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 2 a Piacenza (unchanged from yesterday); 1 a Parma (+1), 4 y Reggio Emilia (unchanged); 14 a Bologna (-2); 1 in Imola district (unchanged), 2 y Ferrara (unchanged); 1 a Ravenna (-1); 2 a Cesena (unchanged); 5 a Rimini (+1). No intensive care admissions in the province of Modena (-3) and of Forlì (like yesterday).

Contagions

L’middle age of today’s new positives is 44.7 years.

The situation of infections in the provinces can be seen Reggio Emilia with 679 new cases (out of a total of 143,462 since the beginning of the epidemic) followed by Modena (626 out of 200,356), Bologna (616 out of 268,063), Ravenna (511 out of 119,430); then Parma (437 out of 105,864), Rimini (380 out of 125.430), Ferrara (367 out of 89,714); so Cesena (249 out of 72,969), Piacenza (191 out of 69,150), Forlì (191 out of 60,942) and finally the Imola district with 116 new positive cases out of a total of 39,942 since the beginning of the pandemic.

THE active casesthat is i actual patients, they are 54.908 (+721). Of these, the people in home insulationi.e. those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, total 53,687 (+698), the 97.7% of the total number of active cases.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 noon today on the basis of institutional requests – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

Healed and deceased

People as a whole heal I’m 3,635 more compared to yesterday and reach altitude 1,224,129.

Unfortunately, there are 7 deaths:

1 in the province of Parma (a 66 year old man)

(a 66 year old man) 1 in the province of Reggio Emilia (an 81-year-old man)

(an 81-year-old man) 4 in the province of Modena (a woman of 87 and three men of 74, 87 and 88)

(a woman of 87 and three men of 74, 87 and 88) 1 in the province of Bologna (84-year-old woman)

There are no deaths in the provinces of Piacenza, Parma, Ferrara, Ravenna, Forlì-Cesena, Rimini and in the Imola area.

In totalsince the beginning of the epidemic i deaths in the region have been 16,285.