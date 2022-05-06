44.99 euros for these branded headphones

Share

The realme Buds Air 3 have only been on the market for a few months but their price has already plummeted.

If you’re on the hunt for some good TWS headphonesrealme has just snipped the price of its new realme Buds Air 3. These headphones with active noise cancellation They haven’t been on the market for three months, but they already have their first big discount on amazon.

For only €44.99the price lowest in its historyyou can have high performance headphones and with very good ratings. In case you are looking for headphones with ANC at a good price, you will hardly find something better on Amazon, after all, we are talking about realme, one of the technological brands with the most projection in our country.

Buy the realme Buds Air 3 for 44.99 euros

These realme Buds Air 3 They are the continuation of the realme Buds Air 2 that we analyzed last year, headphones that amazed us for their comfort and his great value for moneyand now I really has updated with better sound and extended autonomy, the latter capable of reaching until 30 hours.

This is a headphone model perfect for everydaya comfortable and practical option that adds a powerful active noise cancellation able to eliminate noise up to 42 decibels. Like other higher-priced ANC earbuds, the realme Buds Air 3 include a transparency mode with which to “connect” again with what is happening around us. You can also avoid the annoying wind noise that usually sneaks into many headphones of this style, since they have a special technology to cancel it.

are also water resistant, so you can use them on rainy days or to sweat in the gym without fear of compromising their performance. At the battery level, they reach 30 hours of playback, a time never before seen in realme headphones. To give you an idea, with a full charge you can use the headphones with noise cancellation activated during almost 6 hours. In case you need to charge them, a few minutes of plugging (barely ten), will be enough to have an hour and a half of listening.

See on Amazon.es: realme Buds Air 3

Perfect for everyday use, for €44.99 It will be difficult for you to regret your purchase. In case you are looking for some cheap wireless headphonesour advice is to stretch your budget somewhat (10 or 20 euros more is enough) and bet on a model of this style: comfort and active noise cancellation they are valuable extras that are worth paying a little more for.

