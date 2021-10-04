44 years in 44 photos: best wishes to Cameron Diaz, the cutest diva in Hollywood

A contagious laugh, a unique radiance, a tomboy character on a pair of kilometric legs. Cameron Diaz is all this and much more and ever since she debuted in The Mask in 1994 she has never stopped pleasing men and women. Yes, because her incredible beauty (still today she turns 44) has never tarnished her relationship with women: it is no coincidence that her holidays with friends are famous, when together with Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu they ran between beaches and drinks laughing. out of breath. Or when they “kidnapped” the friend (star) on duty in a sentimental crisis, dragging her on “girls only” holidays to restore her morale, chased by the paparazzi. And on the other hand Cameron knows about broken hearts since he has had a complicated love life: the problem? For years she has refused to marry, putting important relationships in crisis. Like the long relationship with Matt Dillon from 1995 to 1999 that leaves her with a broken heart but does not convince her to take the plunge. Although many years later she will confess that she has never stopped loving him. Yet despite everything, she has always managed to maintain an excellent relationship with almost all of her exes. Proof of this is the film shot in 2011 with Justin Timberlake (Bad Teacher) with whom she had been engaged from 2003 to 2006 and to which a strong friendship binds her. But there were also Jude Law and Keanu Reeves, Paul sculfor and Jared Leto, Yankess player Alex Rodriguez and Robbie Williams. In 2014 she incredibly capitulated in front of Benji Madden., 7 years younger than her, hard and pure cocker of Good Charlotte. (months after their meeting which took place as usual thanks to a friend, Nicole Richie married to Benji’s brother, Joel, Cameron realizes that it is time to calm down and gets married. Since then not a month goes by without a pregnancy insinuating itself. . In the meantime, she accepts the first wrinkles, the transforming body, the bags under the eyes: she becomes the champion of free make-up and a model of natural beauty. She writes books on the subject, the last one is Longevity Book following the example of colleague and friend (obviously) Gwyneth Paltrow

