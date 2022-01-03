449 ?? for realme GT Neo 2: 5G, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, Snapdragon 870! And what a price the 8GB / 128GB model!

realme GT Neo 2 is the latest smartphone presented by the Chinese brand last November. This device immediately hit a exceptional value for money, thanks to the high-level specifications and an affordable price.

Amazon today presented a new and unmissable offer: you can take it home

realme GT Neo 2 from 12 / 256GB just ?? 449 while the version from

8 / 128GB to ?? 369.

realme GT Neo 2: that’s why it’s an offer not to be missed a ??449 (12GB RAM, 256GB storage)

realme GT 2 presents a data sheet from flagship despite being sold at a mid-range price. The display is a unit AMOLED E4 6.63-inch with resolution FHD +, an update rate a 120Hz and a touch sample rate a 600 Hz. On board we find Android 11 along with the realme UI.

Under the body we find the powerful SoC Snapdragon 870 by Qualcomm, with amounts of RAM and memory really high. The smartphone also has a triple camera which offers high quality shots and is configured as follows:

Main from 64MP

Ultra wide angle from 8MP

Macro from 2MP

On the connectivity side we find a cutting-edge sector thanks to the support for 5G networks next generation, the chip NFC and the Wi-Fi 6. The battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh with support for SuperDart fast charging from ben 65W. In this way the smartphone will be charged in just 30 minutes.