45% are Family Medicine

MIR exam 2022.

A total of 404 residents have given up their specialty in the 2021-2022 call, of which 181 (45 percent) were doing residency in the area of Family and Community Medicine, so four out of every 10 recirculating MIR 2022 exam belong to Primary Care. Also, according to information compiled by the Health Training Management Servicethe number of doctors and specialists who have chosen to change their specialty in the 2021-2022 call has risen by four points compared to the previous year, which represents the 2.9 percent of the total places awarded.

Specifically, according to data updated by the Ministry of Health, 181 Family MIR They have taken the 2022 MIR exam to opt for a new specialty. In the previous call, 37 percent of the total resignations corresponded to Family, for which the statistics of recirculating MIR in Primary Care increases eight points.

Intensive medicine takes second place in areas of abandonment, with 20 applicants (5 percent), while Internal Medicine occupies the third position, with 16 MIR (4 percent).

Considering the origin of the specialties of the rest of the recirculating residents, the following stand out: Psychiatrywith 14 residents (3 percent); Preventive medicine and public healthwith 12 (3 percent); Neurologywith 8 (2 percent); nephrology, with 8 (2 percent); Y Microbiology and Parasitology, with 8 (2 percent). The rest of the specialties add up to a total of 137 dropouts, which represents 34 percent of the total.

MIR extraordinary assignment

The Ministry of Health has failed to award the 2,336 places offered in Primary for this call. In fact, the extraordinary call aimed at covering the total vacancies that remained after finishing the process of assigning MIR 2022 places did not have the expected effect. In total, the non-EU doctors affected by the quota in the first round chose only 124 of the 217 places available, leaving a total of 93 empty places. All of them corresponding to Family medicinethe most affected area of ​​the call that is looking for solutions to end the deficit of professionals.

This absence of residents in Primary Care could suppose a structural personnel problem both with a view to this summer, when the templates are reinforced with the arrival of the new MIR, as well as in four years, the date on which the residents who enter training in this call will complete their specialization process, generating 93 vacancies in the specialty.