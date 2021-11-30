News

45 Coronavirus positive in Cardano al Campo, the Manzoni primaries close

Schools close Primary Manzoni to Cardano al Campo: Ats Insubria has ordered the suspension of the activity from Wednesday 1 December for two weeks, until 14.

At the primary schools of the Montessori Comprehensive Institute, “a cluster of positive Covid cases that significantly affected pupils and school staff“: I’m 45 Sars-Cov-2 positive swabs among pupils and teachers, with three quarantined classes.

The suspension of teaching activities concerns both the primary and the Munari kindergarten classes located in the same building.

The Ats note specifies that “the pupils at home from school respect in any case, even if not isolated as a result of ascertained positivity or not placed in a fiduciary quarantine, the precautionary measures indicated for some time (distancing, mask, limitation of social contacts , etc.)”. Furthermore, “it is recommended that the families of all children promptly contact their pediatrician upon the appearance of symptoms suggestive of Covid infection for the necessary clinical investigation, by performing a diagnostic swab”.

In schools there are over half of the cases registered in the town near Milan Malpensa airport.


