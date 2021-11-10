45% cuts in emissions, gradual stop to coal- Corriere.it

from Sara Gandolfi

Disappointment for the target which remains “well below 2 ° C”, the same as six years ago. Now negotiations begin between the 200 delegates to arrive at a shared declaration

FROM OUR MAIL

GLASGOW – The first official draft of the COP26 Final Declaration, released by the British president of the Climate Conference Alok Sharma, came out overnight. A document that will have to be discussed in the coming days by the 200 delegates from all over the world gathered in Glasgow, but that certainly it will displease the states still strongly linked to the production and consumption of fossil fuels and at the same time it appears still down compared to expectations of the most vulnerable countries, those that are already suffering the most devastating effects of climate change.

The draft “expresses alarm and concern at the fact that human activities have caused about 1.1 ° C of global warming to date and that the impacts are already being felt in every region” but remains anchored to the goal of limiting the global warming “Well below 2 ° C” at 2100 compared to pre-industrial levels, established by the Paris accords six years ago. It recognizes for the first time the need to reduce emissions by 45% by 2030 for «Continue efforts» and try to reach the more ambitious target of 1.5

° , urges countries to “revisit and strengthen” national emission reduction plans for 2030 by the end of 2022 and to reach net zero emissions “by the middle of the century” (the most ambitious countries would have wanted a deadline of 2050). And for the first time in the history of the COP, «invites the parties to accelerate the phasing out of coal and fossil fuel subsidies», Even if no deadline is set.

As regards the climate fund for the least developed countries and most affected by the crisis, the document “notes with regret” that the target of 100 billion per year since 2020 “it has not yet been achieved” and “underlines the need for an increase in the parties’ support for developing countries”. It welcomes the most recent commitments made by the most developed countries but does not give any push to accelerate funding. The chapter dedicated to “losses and damages” is also lacking in specifics, ie compensation for the poorest nations that are already suffering the harshest consequences of the climate crisis. Although it is important that the theme is recognized as a priority.

Who won’t like it: to major polluters with climate plans not aligned with the 1.5 ° C target, such as China and India; Russia and Saudi Arabia will not like the mention of Net Zero; Australia will not like the phrase “accelerated coal elimination”; Developing countries will ask for more details on finance and aid for adaptation.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to Glasgow today to put pressure on negotiators. And we also find the Italian Minister of Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani. In the meantime, the split between North and South (and now China and north too). The United States and the European Union are accused by the most vulnerable countries of not doing enough, even on technical negotiations. China seems to have turned back on the theme of “transparency”, regarding the control of the actions actually implemented and the results achieved in cutting emissions: it would reject metric counts on the results, preferring “the narrative model to the quantitative one”, he said. said a negotiator who wants to remain anonymous. Today the day is dedicated to Transport. The focus: Leading the global transition to zero-emission transportation. Car homes, businesses and various levels of government will all work to stop sales of gasoline and diesel cars and vans by 2040, but not everyone agrees. VW and BMW do not want to sign. Germany, for the moment, is still undecided.