45 ‘for Soulé with Virtus. First team springboard

Juventus U23: Matias Soulé played 45 minutes against Virtus Verona. First team springboard for the Argentine

45 minutes, then the change. Matias Soulé he played only once in the match between Juventus U23 and Virtus Verona, lost 1-0 to the bianconeri, not returning to the field after the interval. Technical or physical choice? Like this Lamberto Zauli at the press conference: “He’s in the first team”.

Chiesa’s injury, in fact, opens up different scenarios for Massimiliano Allegri, who is forced to do without his striker until January. Soulé, therefore, can represent an important card in the first team deck, to give continuity and full value to the project Under 23. The last example is precisely De Winter, who made his Champions League debut against Chelsea.

“This is our first major goal – Zauli said -. When they tell me that De Winter doesn’t play with us because he has to go to the first team, I don’t even think for a second of saying ‘Too bad’. I am very happy for the boys: if during this year, other boys are included in the first team, we are very happy ».

