45% of LUMA customers are still without electricity a week after Fiona passed

45% of LUMA Energy customers, mostly from the south and west of the country, continue without electricity service a week after Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico.

Only 802,000 subscribers – 55% of the almost 1.5 million customers – had electricity at 7:32 a.m. today, Sunday, according to the latest update of the Puerto Rico Emergency Portal System (Preps), the government website that shows the country’s recovery after the atmospheric phenomenon.

This figure represents an increase of 19,645, compared to the 10:50 p.m. report last night, Saturday. However, in contrast to Friday, when 823,000 customers came to have service, it is a decrease of 21,000.

“LUMA crews continue to face highly challenging conditions…We want our customers to know that Hurricane Fiona had a serious impact on our communities, our infrastructure and the power grid”pointed out today, Sunday, the consortium in their social networks.

Likewise, the company that manages the transmission and distribution of the archipelago’s electrical system indicated that aerial images captured by its brigades show “serious flooding, blocked roads and damage to electrical infrastructure” caused by Fiona, especially in coastal towns.

The government removed this morning the information that showed the percentage of subscribers with electricity by region.

Until last night the most energized region was San Juan, with 82% of customers with electricity service; They were followed by: Bayamón (69%), Caguas (36%), Arecibo (16%), Mayagüez (12%) and Ponce (5%‍).

On the other hand, according to Preps, 100 of the 150 hospitals are already energized and, currently, 94 have confirmed service.

Yesterday, The obstacles in the restoration of the electrical service continued, after three generating units of EcoEléctrica, in Peñuelas, went out of service and caused some 71,000 clients to lose service.

A company spokeswoman said that the breakdown occurred after the third unit of the plant, located in Peñuelas, was turned on.

The director of Renewable Projects of LUMA, Daniel Hernandezindicated that the fault in EcoEléctrica responded to an internal problem related to the flow of fuel.

Meanwhile, during the night of Friday, a breakdown in transmission line 36900, which leaves EcoEléctrica and Costa Sur, in Guayanilla, had already left 140,000 subscribers without electricity. The interruption occurred after, five days after Hurricane Fiona, the electrical system managed to energize more than 50% of the population for the first time.