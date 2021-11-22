World

45-year-old found alive after spending a night in the morgue’s cold room

Kumar had been hospitalized in emergency medicine at a private clinic after being hit by a motorcycle a Moradabad, a municipality in Uttar Pradesh east of New Delhi. Declared dead by a doctor upon his arrival at the facility, he was transported to a public hospital for an autopsy.

“The doctor examined him and, not finding any signs of life, found his death,” said the hospital’s medical director. Rajendra Kumar. The body was then placed in a cold room awaiting family members, who arrived six hours later. “When the police and relatives came to arrange the autopsy documents, they found he was still alive,” he continued. The young man is in a coma. “It is a miracle,” added the medical director. An investigation has been opened on the matter.


