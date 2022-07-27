The Florida Governor’s press secretary, Christina Pushaw, has assured on Twitter that there are already families who have received a letter from DeSantis with a check for $450 per child.

“Florida families: these letters are real. These one-time payments of $450 per child are part of the Governor’s new budget.” published on that social network.

“As the father of three young children, I know that preparing for a new school year can be both exciting and stressful. To offset the costs of rising inflation, especially as a new school year approaches, the State of Florida is awarding you $450 for each child in your care,” the letter shared by Pushaw reads.

Likewise, the text indicates that it is a “single payment” that families can use to buy “anything”, from “buying diapers” to “filling up the tank” of their cars.

“I also want to make sure you’re aware of our state’s ‘Back to School’ sales tax-free days, taking place July 25-August 7, to help you get the items you need to prepare for the next school year,” he adds.

The initiative was unveiled last week in a press release from First Lady Casey DeSantis.

“$35.5 million from Governor DeSantis’ budget will support nearly 59,000 Florida families with a one-time payment of $450 per child, including foster families.”

“I am on a mission to make sure that no child in Florida is left without hope, happiness and a home. That means doing everything we can to support those who have stepped up and welcomed these children into their homes, as well as local partners who are already helping families,” she noted.

$450 check per child for families in Florida

According to the Florida Department of Children and Families, individuals must have met one of the following requirements to receive the payment:

Families receiving cash assistance from Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (also known as welfare)

Participants in the Guardianship Assistance Program

Being an adoptive parent or legally responsible for a minor

Those interested should contact the phone number 850-300-4323 or directly through the website.