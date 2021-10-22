-4500 dollars in a single day

After the new record at $ 66,974, the foreseeable decline came: the price from Bitcoin did register a significant decline over the past 24 hours, going from a high of $ 66,626 to a low of $ 62,060. At the time this article is written and published it stands at $ 62,726 (source CoinDesk).

BTC returns to the $ 62,000 range

The trend that has affected the cryptocurrency it is well photographed by the graph visible below. What triggered it? First of all the will of monetize the investment by those engaged in trading, taking advantage of the sharp increase recorded in recent weeks. According to analysts’ forecasts (as always, to be taken with a grain of salt considering the unpredictability that characterizes the asset) there will be a further turnaround in the near future, with the virtual currency that should start running again.

Meanwhile, in the past few hours a bug has brought the exchange Binance to show for about a minute the price of BTC decreased by 87%: it suddenly went from $ 65,760 to $ 8,200, in a matter of seconds. The problem was immediately addressed and resolved. We have no way of knowing if anyone took advantage of the sudden extra discount to fill their wallet.

The forecasts with regard to the trend of Bitcoin for the future, they remain positive: those who believe the crypto can reach the 100,000 dollar threshold within the next few months are multiplying. The sharp rise recorded in recent days is largely linked to the debut on the New York Stock Exchange of $ BITO, the first Exchange Traded Fund linked to the value of the asset.