+ 4,500% in 50 years – Corriere.it

When Franco Biondi Santi, patriarch of Brunello di Montalcino, put the 1982 Riserva on sale, the black-labeled bottle was worth 30,000 lire. Today it costs 1,890 euros. But if investing in wine (as long as you resist the temptation to uncork) can become a good business, focusing on the land and vineyards, in the case of the great Tuscan red, enriches generations. In the last 30 years the value of one hectare dedicated to Brunello has grown by 1962%. The calculation is by «WineNews», the information agency of the sector which has its headquarters in the Sienese village with 5,700 inhabitants and 300 agricultural businesses. The study will be presented today at Benvenuto Brunello, ten days of events with the 2017 vintage and the 2016 Riserva as protagonists. “In 1992, one hectare of Brunello vineyards or vineyards – explains Alessandro Regoli, director of WineNews – was worth 40 million old Lire, equal to 36,380 euros today, is now worth at least 750,000 euros, 20 times more. In just 30 years, Montalcino has built one of the most important and profitable wine districts in the world ».

Risen quotations

The arrival of entrepreneurs from other sectors and from other countries (from Riccardo Illy to Massimo Ferragamo and the French of Epi now in Biondi Santi) have caused prices to rise. Now for 10 thousand square meters it touches one million euros. A + 4,500% compared to 50 years ago. In 1966, when the Doc was established, there were only 67 hectares reserved for Brunello. They are now 2,100. Wine is also the protagonist of an uninterrupted upward trend: the 340 thousand hectoliters of the last 5 vintages resting in the cellars are indicated in the balance sheets as a game of 400 million, but soon the collection will be 1.2 billion. Every year 9 million bottles of Brunello are produced, exported to 90 countries. The village hosts workers of 70 nationalities. The employees, for the harvest, are almost as many as the residents. Unemployment practically does not exist. And the decline in sales due to the pandemic is a memory: in the first 10 months of 2021, the winemakers asked for certifications to sell 53% of bottles, thanks to two historic vintages, 2015 and 2016. “We don’t want to look like the nerds of the wine, but these are the numbers of the success of an entire community », smiles Fabrizio Bindocci, president of the Consortium.



