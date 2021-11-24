In Germany, the situation of the pandemic worsens. New record of the weekly incidence rate of Covid infections: according to the Robert Koch Institute, today for every 100 thousand inhabitants there are 399.8 cases, compared to 312.4 yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 45,326 cases and 309 deaths have been recorded, for a total of 5,430,911 infections and 99,433 deaths respectively from the beginning of the pandemic.

Minister Spahn: “We cannot rule out lockdown”

“The situation in some German states is truly dramatic, we cannot rule out any measures, including the lockdown.” This was stated by the German Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, interviewed by the radio station DLF. The State Department advises Americans against traveling to Germany and Denmark, due to the leap in Covid-19 cases. For both countries the alert level is 4, or ‘do not travel’.

“In some regions of Germany the situation is dramatic. We have to transfer patients, the intensive care units are full ”: German Health Minister Jens Spahn said in an interview with Deutschlandfunk. “Anyone who has a heart attack or an accident in these regions has a lot of difficulty getting good care,” he adds. Currently vacant places in intensive care in Berlin are 8.1%, 8.8% in Saxony and 9.4% in Bavaria. There are 3,845 intensive care beds occupied throughout Germany and 399.8 the average weekly incidence per 100,000 inhabitants.