455.7 km / h on the Voxan in Florida- Corriere.it

from Paolo Lorenzi

The 50-year-old Roman pilot never ceases to amaze and a year later retouched his leadership at the Kennedy Space Center: during the attempt he reached the maximum peak of 470 km per hour

Max Biaggi is not satisfied. After the record set a year ago on an electric motorcycle (408 km / h), the 50-year-old Roman rider, Valentino Rossi’s former great rival in the world championship, made another feat last week in Florida. At Kennedy Space Center the Corsair literally flew to 455.737 km / h, precise average between the two steps required by the regulations of the International Motorcycle Federation. The maximum point was in fact of 470, 257 km / h (to make a comparison, in Motogp the race speed record belongs to Johan Zarco who reached 362.4 km / h last March in Losail).

The previous record was achieved with a Voxan Wattman in the over 300 kg category; this year Biaggi has retouched his record with one Voxan lighter and more powerful, in the category up to 300 kg. At a later time Max also lowered the lead in the non streamlined category, without fairing, further lightening his bike to reach 369.626 km / h.

The news was announced on Monday the record was made between 18 and 23 November last, during a busy week in which the four-time 250cc world champion attacked another ten records in minor categories, on kilometer, mile, quarter mile, with mounted fairing, without fairing, standing start, jump start. Biaggi revealed the new success only after the fact, for which his team worked at a fast pace to fine-tune the prototype used in Florida, built in less than a year. The Biaggi Voxan (French brand founded in 1995 and owned by the Venturi Automobiles group since 2010) was equipped with the same electric motor used by the Mercedes team in the Formula E World Championship.